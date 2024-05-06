MPCH Partners with Canopius to Provide Insurance for Cryptographic Storage Solutions

Our partnership with Canopius marks the maturation of security in an increasingly tokenized ecosystem. By integrating MPCH's cryptographic storage solution with Canopius's insurance expertise, we have enhanced our capability to secure sensitive digital assets. Post this

MPCH CEO, Miles Parry spent more than ten years advising the UK government and large enterprises on critical security matters.

Miles Parry, MPCH CEO, shared "Our partnership with Canopius marks the maturation of security in an increasingly tokenized ecosystem. By integrating MPCH's cryptographic storage solution with Canopius's insurance expertise, we have enhanced our capability to secure sensitive digital assets, thereby empowering our clients to confidently navigate the digital landscape. We are proud to offer scalable, bespoke insurance solutions that adeptly meet the unique challenges of private key protection."

MPCH provides cryogenic cold storage integrated with ultra-secure, in-house developed Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIFs), customized Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) based on zero-trust and zero-knowledge architectures, and unique Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology for secure authentication and sharing. The insurance underwritten by Canopius, a leading Lloyds of London Syndicate, covers loss or damage to physical security measures rendering assets unrecoverable and provides an additional layer of security and peace of mind for MPCH Customers.

About MPCH

MPCH specializes in cutting-edge cryptographic storage solutions designed to provide maximum security for enterprises' most sensitive digital assets, including private keys, secrets and private data. Our approach integrates multiple layers of both physical and cyber defenses to establish fortified security measures based on zero-trust and zero-knowledge principles. Our comprehensive approach future-proofs digital infrastructure against current and emerging threats, including those posed by advancements in AI and quantum computing technology.

Our services include cryogenic cold storage integrated with our ultra-secure, in-house developed Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIFs), customized Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) based on zero-trust and zero-knowledge architectures, and our unique Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology for secure authentication and sharing. This blend of stringent physical security and leading-edge cryptography forms a 'Fort Knox' for protecting digital assets, corporate keys, data-intensive computations, and network infrastructure.

About Canopius

Canopius is a global specialty (re)insurer with underwriting operations in Australia, Bermuda, Singapore, the UK and US. It underwrites through Lloyd's Syndicate 4444 (managed by Canopius Managing Agents Limited), a US surplus lines insurer, Canopius US Insurance, Inc and Canopius Reinsurance Ltd, a Bermuda based Class 4 Reinsurer. For more information, visit http://www.canopius.com or https://uk.linkedin.com/company/canopius.

Media Contact

Phil LeRoy, MPCH, (310) 260-7901, [email protected], https://www.mpch.com/

