MPG Motorcars Revolutionizes Classic Car Market with State-of-the-Art Electric Vehicle Conversion Services

With over 25 years of experience in automotive fabrication and design, coupled with more than 20 years in electric vehicle engineering and development, the team is capable of handling even the most complex conversions. Their technical prowess ensures that each converted vehicle maintains its original charm while delivering the performance, efficiency, and reliability expected of modern electric vehicles.

The company's innovative service addresses the growing challenge of maintaining and repairing older internal combustion engine vehicles, MPG Motorcars offers an innovative and eco-friendly solution. There are growing challenges faced by classic car owners to keep these cars and trucks on the road, as reported by sources like Classic Auto Insurance and Hagerty Insider. With traditional auto repair shops taking months or even years to fix these vehicles, the company provides a unique service that breathes new life into vintage vehicles while addressing the increasing difficulty of finding parts and skilled technicians for these classic models.

MPG Motorcars offers a timely and efficient solution.

By replacing conventional gasoline engines with high-performance electric drivetrains, MPG Motorcars not only preserves the nostalgia of these vehicles but significantly enhances their performance and reliability. The conversion process starts at around $50,000, reflecting the added value that these upgraded classic cars and trucks bring to their owners.

"We're not just converting vehicles; we're preserving history and promoting sustainability. I want people to be able to enjoy driving their classic cars and trucks and not just look at them parked in their garages," says Giovanni Di Stadio, President and co-founder at MPG Motorcars. "Our meticulous approach ensures that every classic car we convert maintains its original charm while performing at the level of modern electric vehicles."

The conversion process respects the original craftsmanship and iconic design of each vehicle. Unlike other conversion processes that may involve altering the original structure of the vehicle, MPG Motorcars take a non-invasive approach. Each build is designed on AutoCAD, and necessary parts are fabricated in-house using advanced tools. This careful method ensures that no damage is done to the vehicle, such as cutting the frame to make components fit. Each build is completed to the highest quality.

"All of the original parts that come off a vehicle are saved, cleaned, and boxed up for the owner," adds Trey Scheerer, Co-founder, and Master Technician at Vintage EV. "We believe in respecting and preserving the integrity of these iconic vehicles, and at any point in the future if the owner of the classic car or truck wants to put all back to original, it can be done."

Modern enhancements such as air conditioning, power steering, regenerative braking, as well as brake and suspension upgrades, are also available to further modernize your classic. With MPG Motorcars' unique EV conversion services, classic car enthusiasts can now enjoy the best of both worlds – the charm of vintage vehicles and the performance and efficiency of modern electric technology.

"We believe that every classic car has a story to tell, and with our electric conversion services, those stories can continue for generations to come," says Giovanni Di Stadio, "If you're ready to give your classic car or truck a sustainable upgrade without sacrificing style or performance, we're here to help."

About MPG Motorcars & Vintage EV

Vintage EV specializes in converting classic cars and trucks to electric vehicles. The licensed dealership for their services is MPG Motorcars. The company's founders, both classic car collectors and enthusiasts, combine their appreciation for vintage vehicles with advanced engineering to offer a solution for classic car owners to keep their vehicles on the road.

