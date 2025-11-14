MPI introduces cost-effective swing check valve certified for drinking water

MPI is proud to introduce the new AWWA C518 Double Disc Swing Check Valve, which is designed to provide a cost-effective solution for clean water applications. This reliable new valve is also NSF 61 and NSF 372 certified, making it an ideal choice for drinking water applications.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McWane Plant and Industrial (MPI), a leading manufacturer of high-quality industrial flow control solutions, introduces the new Double Disc Swing Check Valve. As the latest addition to MPI's extensive valve lineup, the new valve is designed and manufactured in compliance with the AWWA C518 standard to offer a cost-effective solution for clean water applications.