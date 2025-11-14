MPI introduces cost-effective swing check valve certified for drinking water

MPI is proud to introduce the new AWWA C518 Double Disc Swing Check Valve, which is designed to provide a cost-effective solution for clean water applications. This reliable new valve is also NSF 61 and NSF 372 certified, making it an ideal choice for drinking water applications.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McWane Plant and Industrial (MPI), a leading manufacturer of high-quality industrial flow control solutions, introduces the new Double Disc Swing Check Valve. As the latest addition to MPI's extensive valve lineup, the new valve is designed and manufactured in compliance with the AWWA C518 standard to offer a cost-effective solution for clean water applications.
The valve is NSF 61 and NSF 372 certified for drinking water applications, offers a lower upfront investment compared to other check valves, and delivers faster closing action with a smaller installation profile. It requires no maintenance or lubrication, and the automatic closing action means that no actuation or other assistance is required for opening and closing.
The new Double Disc Swing Check Valve is available in sizes ranging from 2" to 24", and offers a wide range of high-quality features that assure reliable performance and long-lasting durability, including:
- Ductile iron valve body for increased strength compared to cast iron
- High-strength, corrosion-resistant CF8M (316 SS) discs
- EPDM stabilization spheres to dampen vibrations and reduce wear
- 316 SS springs and hinge/stop pins for enhanced corrosion resistance
- Fusion bonded epoxy coating (NSF 61 approved)
- EPDM seat vulcanized to the body
- Wafer-style body fits between ANSI B16.1 Class 125, ANSI B16.5 Class 150 or AWWA C207, Class D/E flanges
For more information on MPI's new Double Disc Swing Check Valve, including product literature and detailed drawings, visit: mcwanepi.com/products/valves/check/double-disc-swing-check-valves. For questions, find your local MPI representative at mcwanepi.com/locator or send an email to [email protected].
About MPI
Part of the McWane family of companies and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, McWane Plant and Industrial (MPI) offers a broad range of valves, gates, pipe and fittings used in water and wastewater treatment plants, agricultural irrigation, civil engineering projects and more, as well as a variety of industrial applications. To learn more, visit mcwanepi.com.
Media Contact
Steven Hocurscak, McWane Plant & Industrial, 1 978.873.1663, [email protected], www.mcwanepi.com
SOURCE McWane Plant & Industrial
