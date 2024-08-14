MPI Media Group Selects Whip Media's FASTrack Platform to Drive Growth

Whip Media will help MPI Media Group manage performance tracking and revenue for their video-on-demand (VOD) Sales
LOS ANGELES , Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform empowering data-driven decisions across the content ecosystem for the world's largest entertainment organizations, announced today that MPI Media Group, a leading producer, financier, sales agent, and distributor of feature film and television content, will utilize Whip Media's FASTrack platform for real-time performance data on digital content.
MPI Media Group works with directors, producers, and film boards around the world to create and distribute original, director-driven content that enjoys both critical acclaim and commercial appeal. As an established independent distributor, MPI Media Group brings films and series from its own label, its wholly owned subsidiary label, Dark Sky Films, and numerous distributed labels, to U.S. audiences. The company also owns the MPI Stock Footage Archive, which offers one of the industry's largest collections of music performances, newsreels, political coverage, and pop culture footage.
MPI Media Group's business is growing at a rapid pace, along with its number of licensed movies, series, and global distribution partners. The Chicago-based company recognized the need for a solution to provide content performance tracking for better distribution analytics — allowing MPI Media Group to keep pace with the high volume of reporting from its partners. Whip Media's FASTrack solution consolidates and centralizes partner data for distributors across global platforms while also automating accounting processes to manage and recognize revenue.
"We are thrilled to partner with MPI Media Group to unlock the full potential of their data. With the global demand for their content soaring, MPI recognized that investing in data management and advanced analytics would unlock even greater revenue growth for their leading TV series and movies across TVOD/EST, AVOD, and SVOD platforms," said Vince Muscarella, Vice President of Sales at Whip Media.
"Our collaboration with Whip Media allows us to seamlessly integrate performance tracking in real-time, give us deeper insights into how our content resonates with viewers across multiple platforms, and identify new opportunities to leverage our library to its full potential. We look forward to the valuable data Whip Media's service will provide, as this will be instrumental in our growth," said Badie Ali, Co-CEO of MPI Media Group.
About Whip Media
Whip Media is empowering data-driven decisions across the entire entertainment ecosystem. Our software provides the industry's most robust insights, enabling leading media organizations to make smarter, more profitable content decisions faster. We help our clients scale and optimize their streaming strategies through automation, visibility, and intelligence. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.
About MPI Media Group
MPI Media Group is a leading producer, distributor, and licensor of films, home entertainment, historical footage, and more. Founded in 1976 by brothers Malik and Waleed Ali, Chicago-based MPI Media Group remains one of the largest independent entertainment companies. For more information, visit www.mpimedia.com.
