MPI Media Group Selects Whip Media's FASTrack Platform to Drive Growth

MPI Media Group's business is growing at a rapid pace, along with its number of licensed movies, series, and global distribution partners. The Chicago-based company recognized the need for a solution to provide content performance tracking for better distribution analytics — allowing MPI Media Group to keep pace with the high volume of reporting from its partners. Whip Media's FASTrack solution consolidates and centralizes partner data for distributors across global platforms while also automating accounting processes to manage and recognize revenue.

"We are thrilled to partner with MPI Media Group to unlock the full potential of their data. With the global demand for their content soaring, MPI recognized that investing in data management and advanced analytics would unlock even greater revenue growth for their leading TV series and movies across TVOD/EST, AVOD, and SVOD platforms," said Vince Muscarella, Vice President of Sales at Whip Media.

"Our collaboration with Whip Media allows us to seamlessly integrate performance tracking in real-time, give us deeper insights into how our content resonates with viewers across multiple platforms, and identify new opportunities to leverage our library to its full potential. We look forward to the valuable data Whip Media's service will provide, as this will be instrumental in our growth," said Badie Ali, Co-CEO of MPI Media Group.

Whip Media is empowering data-driven decisions across the entire entertainment ecosystem. Our software provides the industry's most robust insights, enabling leading media organizations to make smarter, more profitable content decisions faster. We help our clients scale and optimize their streaming strategies through automation, visibility, and intelligence. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

MPI Media Group is a leading producer, distributor, and licensor of films, home entertainment, historical footage, and more. Founded in 1976 by brothers Malik and Waleed Ali, Chicago-based MPI Media Group remains one of the largest independent entertainment companies. For more information, visit www.mpimedia.com.

