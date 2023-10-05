Mployer Advisor Announces 2023 Winners of Third Annual 'Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards' in Dallas and Fort Worth

Mployer Advisor has named more than 500 winners in over 50 regions as part of its third annual 2023 awards. The class of 2023 winners account for less than 5% of all brokerages nationwide.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mployer Advisor, the leading independent platform for employers to research, review, and evaluate insurance brokers has named over 500 winners across more than 50 regions as part of its third annual "Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards" for 2023. Mployer Advisor's Top Employee Benefits Consultant Award Program evaluates brokers based on breadth and depth of experience across employer industries, sizes, insurance products, and employer reviews. We recognize esteemed brokers that demonstrate market-leading competencies and a proven track record of success among employers, insurance providers, and peers.

Our team is proud to recognize this group of 2023 top-rated insurance advisors as part of our third annual Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards,"‥said Brian Freeman, the Founder and CEO of Mployer Advisor. "Employer-sponsored healthcare and benefits cover over 150M Americans. Who an employer selects as their benefits advisor has more impact on employee cost and satisfaction with their healthcare than who an employer chooses as the insurance carrier. We have rated these brokerages utilizing sophisticated, industry-first algorithms, and we applaud the winners' demonstrated commitment to service, quality, and positive employer feedback."

Mployer Advisor determined the winners of the third annual "Top Employee Benefits Consultant Award" by analyzing each brokerage based on historical data, online reviews, their M Score rating, and demonstrated business experience.

The Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas job markets are competitive in the U.S. Southwest region, employing over 4.2 million people. Offering competitive employee benefits is a critical factor in hiring top talent for the region's employers. Finding and partnering with a highly rated insurance consultant is imperative to retaining talent in any market.

The recipients of the 2023 "Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards" for Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas are as follows:

The above winners are a snapshot of Mployer Advisor's matrices and proprietary M Score on June 15, 2023. To view a full list of consultants in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, visit MployerAdvisor.com.

About Mployer Advisor:

Mployer Advisor is changing the way employers search, evaluate, and select insurance advisors. The intuitive platform connects employers and employees to great benefits and insurance plans by providing employers with actionable data to easily evaluate and select the best advisor for a company's specific needs. Most brokerages have a profile on Mployer Advisor, which provides independent ratings of insurance advisors to support employers. Insurance brokers cannot pay to influence their Mployer Advisor rating. Only highly rated brokerages are allowed to advertise on the platform. To learn more about Mployer Advisor, visit https://mployeradvisor.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer: Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Mployer Advisor's website. Because Mployer Advisor's research is ongoing, interested companies that want to join next year's list are encouraged to claim their free profile on Mployer Advisor.

