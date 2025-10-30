Mployer Advisor Launches Mployer AI: The First AI Assistant Built for Benefits Consultants

"For too long, access to benefits market data has been limited by outdated, complex tools and fragmented datasets," said Anthony Waters, Chief Growth Officer at Mployer Advisor. "Mployer AI changes that." Post this

A New Way to Navigate Benefits Intelligence

"For too long, access to benefits market data has been limited by outdated, complex tools and fragmented datasets," said Anthony Waters, Chief Growth Officer at Mployer Advisor. "Mployer AI changes that. It puts the full intelligence of the largest insurance data ecosystem into a conversational experience, giving consultants and brokers the same speed and power that generative AI has brought to other industries."

Questions that once required hours of manual searching or cross-referencing can now be answered instantly:

Which brokers in Texas have the most market share with manufacturing companies?

How do ABC Company's employees rate their benefits?

Which employers' premiums are above market average for their cohort?

Unlike traditional search tools, Mployer AI remembers context within a conversation, allowing users to refine or expand their queries naturally — just as they would with a colleague.

Availability and Next Steps

Mployer AI is now available to all Catalyst users through the Mployer Advisor Portal, seamlessly integrated into existing workflows. Future releases will expand its intelligence across additional datasets, evolving Mployer AI into a full-service assistant for brokers — from prospecting and benchmarking to market analysis and client engagement.

About Mployer Advisor

Mployer Advisor is the leading platform for transparency and intelligence in employee benefits. Serving employers, brokers, and carriers nationwide, Mployer Advisor delivers real-time, data-driven insights that help organizations benchmark, compare, and improve benefit outcomes.

Learn more and try Mployer AI at www.mployeradvisor.com.

Media Contact

Kelsey Foley, Mployer Advisor, 1 8484480417, [email protected], www.mployeradvisor.com

SOURCE Mployer Advisor