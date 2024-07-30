Mployer Announces 2024 Winners of Fourth Annual 'Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards' in Cincinnati, Ohio

Mployer has named more than 500 winners in over 50 regions as part of its fourth annual 2024 awards. The class of 2024 winners account for less than 5% of all brokerages nationwide.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mployer, the industry-leader in providing employee benefits research, ratings, and reviews, has named over 750 brokerage office winners nationally in more than 50 regions as part of its fourth annual "Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards" for 2024.

Mployer's Top Employee Benefits Consultant Award Program evaluates each benefits broker and consultant office based on their depth of experience across employer industries, sizes, and plan design features, as well as employer client ratings and reviews.

"We are proud to recognize this distinct group of 2024 top-rated insurance advisors as part of our fourth annual Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards," said Brian Freeman, CEO of Mployer. "Employer-sponsored healthcare and benefits provide care for over 160M Americans. Who an employer selects as their benefits advisor and their plan design has more impact on employee cost and satisfaction than who an employer chooses as the insurance carrier. We have rated each broker using our proprietary M Score and applaud the winners' demonstrated commitment to service, quality, and positive employer experience."

In Cincinnati, Ohio, Mployer has named over 15 benefit brokerages as top brokerages with several of the highest-scoring winners in the market listed below. The Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN job markets are among the most competitive in the U.S. Midwest region, employing more than 1.2 million people. Offering competitive employee benefits is a critical factor in hiring top talent for the region's employers. Finding and partnering with a highly-rated insurance consultant is imperative to attracting and retaining talent in any market.

Several of the "Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards" for Cincinnati, Ohio include:

To see the full list of Top Employee Benefit Consultant Award winners for Cincinnati, Ohio, visit Mployer. The above winners are a snapshot of Mployer's matrices and proprietary M Score as of July 2024.

About Mployer:

Mployer is transforming employee benefits by empowering employers and leading benefit consultants to easily assess, rate, and communicate the value of employee benefits. Providing industry-first transparency through unbiased research, benchmarking, and advanced analytics, our goal is to support employers and brokers in providing benefit plans that optimize costs and employee-employer relationships. To learn more about Mployer, visit https://mployeradvisor.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer: Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Mployer's website. Because Mployer's research is ongoing, interested companies that want to join next year's list are encouraged to claim their free profile on Mployer.

