Mployer Announces 2025 Top Employee Benefits Consultants

Depth and breadth of experience across employer industries, sizes, and plan designs for each individual brokerage office Employer ratings and feedback on satisfaction, responsiveness, and expertise of their broker partners and their own benefit programs

"Our goal has always been to bring transparency to the benefits industry by helping employers understand which consultants consistently deliver value and positive outcomes for their employer partners and their employees," said Brian Freeman, CEO of Mployer. "Advisors play a critical role in shaping benefit strategy and employee experience. The brokers recognized this year have shown exceptional dedication to their clients and a proven ability to drive positive results in an increasingly complex market."

This is the fifth annual Top Employee Benefits Consultants award, recognizing over 1,000 different individual brokerage offices nationally and their producers. There are a number of new firms added to the list this year and the industry landscape continues to evolve.

Employee benefits cover the health and welfare of over 160M Americans and are a core people strategy component driving attraction and retention. Plan design and communication is paramount. The 2025 Top Employee Benefits Consultants represent benefit brokerage firms that stand out for their quality of service, market expertise, and commitment to their employer partner success.

To view the full list of this year's winners, visit http://mployeradvisor.com/best-insurance-brokers.

About Mployer

Mployer is the leading platform for transparency and intelligence in employee benefits. Serving employees, employers, brokers, and carriers nationwide, Mployer delivers the most comprehensive, real-time data-driven insights that help organizations to measure performance, benchmark and compare plans, and improve benefit outcomes.

Learn more at www.mployeradvisor.com.

