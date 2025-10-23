Mployer Announces 2025 Top Employee Benefits Consultants

Mployer is pleased to announce the winners of its fifth annual Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards for 2025, recognizing brokerage offices nationwide that deliver exceptional value and client satisfaction in employee benefits. The program highlights over 1,000 brokerage offices that have demonstrated excellence in benefit strategy and client outcomes, underscoring the critical role advisors play in shaping the health, welfare, and employee experience of more than 160 million Americans. Full results are available at mployeradvisor.com/best-insurance-brokers.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mployer, the leading source for employee benefits research and analytics, has announced the winners of its fifth annual Top Employee Benefits Consultant Awards for 2025. The award recognizes benefit brokerage offices nationwide that demonstrate exceptional performance and employer satisfaction in delivering employee benefits solutions with select winners in nearly every state and major US market.
Mployer's Top Employee Benefits Consultant Award honors brokers who consistently deliver outstanding benefits solutions and client experiences. Each brokerage office is evaluated using Mployer's proprietary M Score, which measures:
- Depth and breadth of experience across employer industries, sizes, and plan designs for each individual brokerage office
- Employer ratings and feedback on satisfaction, responsiveness, and expertise of their broker partners and their own benefit programs
"Our goal has always been to bring transparency to the benefits industry by helping employers understand which consultants consistently deliver value and positive outcomes for their employer partners and their employees," said Brian Freeman, CEO of Mployer. "Advisors play a critical role in shaping benefit strategy and employee experience. The brokers recognized this year have shown exceptional dedication to their clients and a proven ability to drive positive results in an increasingly complex market."
This is the fifth annual Top Employee Benefits Consultants award, recognizing over 1,000 different individual brokerage offices nationally and their producers. There are a number of new firms added to the list this year and the industry landscape continues to evolve.
Employee benefits cover the health and welfare of over 160M Americans and are a core people strategy component driving attraction and retention. Plan design and communication is paramount. The 2025 Top Employee Benefits Consultants represent benefit brokerage firms that stand out for their quality of service, market expertise, and commitment to their employer partner success.
To view the full list of this year's winners, visit http://mployeradvisor.com/best-insurance-brokers.
About Mployer
Mployer is the leading platform for transparency and intelligence in employee benefits. Serving employees, employers, brokers, and carriers nationwide, Mployer delivers the most comprehensive, real-time data-driven insights that help organizations to measure performance, benchmark and compare plans, and improve benefit outcomes.
Learn more at www.mployeradvisor.com.
