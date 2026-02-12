Mployer Appoints Neil Fisher as CRO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Mployer has promoted Neil Fisher to Chief Revenue Officer, reinforcing the company's strong market momentum and commitment to scaling strategic partnerships, innovation, and long-term growth. With more than 20 years of industry experience and a proven track record of building high-performing sales organizations, Fisher will lead Mployer's revenue strategy as the company continues expanding adoption of its data-driven transparency and analytics platform across the employee benefits ecosystem.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mployer, the leading provider of benefit analytics, announced the promotion of Neil Fisher to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The appointment underscores Mployer's continued market momentum and focus on scaling deeper partnerships centered on partner success and sustained innovation.
Since joining Mployer, Fisher has led the company's expanding partnerships during a period of rapid market adoption and increasing demand for transparency across the employee benefits ecosystem.
"Neil's leadership and execution have been key drivers of our growth and velocity," said Brian Freeman, CEO at Mployer. "As Mployer enters its next phase, this leadership will be vital in building durable partnerships and executing the precision required to guide our revenue strategy."
Fisher brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling sales organizations across the benefits industry. Known for developing high-performing teams and expanding into new markets, he will focus on making Mployer a foundational and indispensable platform for employers, brokers, carriers, and strategic partners.
Mployer has experienced significant momentum over the past several years, marked by accelerating adoption across its platform, expanding product utilization, and strong customer retention. Looking ahead, the company's next phase centers on faster velocity to market, continued innovation, and sustained growth across all segments of the benefits marketplace.
"I'm energized by the opportunity to help lead Mployer forward," said Fisher. "We have a unique opportunity to change how the benefits market operates by bringing clarity through data, benchmarking, and analytics - and we're just getting started."
About Mployer
Mployer is transforming employee benefits through transparency. Partnering with employers, brokers, and carriers nationwide, Mployer delivers the most comprehensive, real-time data-driven insights and advanced analytics. By bringing clarity to plan design, Mployer helps organizations to measure performance, benchmark and compare plans, and improve benefit outcomes.
Learn more at www.mployeradvisor.com.
Media Contact
Kelsey Foley, Mployer, 1 8484480417, [email protected], mployeradvisor.com
SOURCE Mployer
Share this article