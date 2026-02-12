Mployer Appoints Neil Fisher as CRO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

"We have a unique opportunity to change how the benefits market operates by bringing clarity through data, benchmarking, and analytics - and we're just getting started." - Neil Fisher, Mployer CRO Post this

"Neil's leadership and execution have been key drivers of our growth and velocity," said Brian Freeman, CEO at Mployer. "As Mployer enters its next phase, this leadership will be vital in building durable partnerships and executing the precision required to guide our revenue strategy."

Fisher brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling sales organizations across the benefits industry. Known for developing high-performing teams and expanding into new markets, he will focus on making Mployer a foundational and indispensable platform for employers, brokers, carriers, and strategic partners.

Mployer has experienced significant momentum over the past several years, marked by accelerating adoption across its platform, expanding product utilization, and strong customer retention. Looking ahead, the company's next phase centers on faster velocity to market, continued innovation, and sustained growth across all segments of the benefits marketplace.

"I'm energized by the opportunity to help lead Mployer forward," said Fisher. "We have a unique opportunity to change how the benefits market operates by bringing clarity through data, benchmarking, and analytics - and we're just getting started."

Mployer is transforming employee benefits through transparency. Partnering with employers, brokers, and carriers nationwide, Mployer delivers the most comprehensive, real-time data-driven insights and advanced analytics. By bringing clarity to plan design, Mployer helps organizations to measure performance, benchmark and compare plans, and improve benefit outcomes.

