Mployer launches $1M March Madness bracket challenge to help pay for employee benefits

Mployer has launched a free $1M March Madness Bracket Challenge, giving participants the chance to help their company cover the cost of employee benefits. If someone picks a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket, Mployer will contribute $1 million toward that person's company benefits. If no one achieves a perfect bracket, the participant with the best overall bracket will win $1,000.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mployer launched a $1M Bracket Challenge, a free NCAA Tournament contest that gives participants the chance to help their company cover the cost of employee benefits.
Participants can sign up and join Mployer's private ESPN bracket pool. If someone manages to pick a perfect bracket, Mployer will contribute $1 million toward that person's company employee benefits. If no one ends up with a perfect bracket, the participant with the best overall bracket will receive a $1,000 cash prize.
"Rising benefit costs have pressured employers across the country the last several years," said Brian Freeman, CEO of Mployer. "This is a fun opportunity to hopefully contribute $1 million toward an employer's benefits if someone gets a perfect bracket, and if not, give a small prize to the people who make it happen."
The contest is open to any job role at any company. Each person may submit one bracket, but companies can have as many employees participate as they want. Mployer will share weekly leaderboard updates throughout the tournament so participants can follow along and see how their picks are holding up.
Brackets must be submitted before the start of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday morning.
More information and registration are available at: https://mployeradvisor.com/marchmadness
About Mployer:
Mployer helps employers better understand and evaluate their employee benefits. By bringing more transparency into benefit plans, Mployer helps organizations improve plan design, manage costs, and support the needs of their workforce.
Media Contact
Kelsey Foley, Mployer, 1 8484480417, [email protected], https://mployeradvisor.com/
SOURCE Mployer
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