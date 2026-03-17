Mployer launches $1M March Madness bracket challenge to help pay for employee benefits

"This is a fun opportunity to hopefully contribute $1 million toward an employer's benefits if someone gets a perfect bracket, and if not, give a small prize to the people who make it happen," said Brian Freeman, CEO of Mployer. Post this

"Rising benefit costs have pressured employers across the country the last several years," said Brian Freeman, CEO of Mployer. "This is a fun opportunity to hopefully contribute $1 million toward an employer's benefits if someone gets a perfect bracket, and if not, give a small prize to the people who make it happen."

The contest is open to any job role at any company. Each person may submit one bracket, but companies can have as many employees participate as they want. Mployer will share weekly leaderboard updates throughout the tournament so participants can follow along and see how their picks are holding up.

Brackets must be submitted before the start of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday morning.

More information and registration are available at: https://mployeradvisor.com/marchmadness

About Mployer:

Mployer helps employers better understand and evaluate their employee benefits. By bringing more transparency into benefit plans, Mployer helps organizations improve plan design, manage costs, and support the needs of their workforce.

Media Contact

Kelsey Foley, Mployer, 1 8484480417, [email protected], https://mployeradvisor.com/

SOURCE Mployer