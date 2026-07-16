Mployer Launches Expanded AI Release Powered by Anthropic

Mployer materially expands the AI and agentic capabilities across its product suite and expands access to its MCP Server and Claude Connectors, making Mployer's proprietary 2 billion data points across benefits and insurance accessible inside partners' own LLMs.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mployer, the industry's leading employee benefits and insurance intelligence platform, today announced its Expanded AI Release powered by Anthropic. This release is a major expansion of the AI and agentic abilities already built across its products, and it includes the broad release of its MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server and Claude Connectors. This Expanded AI release allows our partners to access Mployer's 2 billion proprietary benefit and insurance data points both inside Mployer and inside their own LLM.

This functionality is coupled with an expert benefit AI-agent trained on these 2 billion data points to provide superior strategic advice and support for our partners at every step in their workflow, across every Mployer solution - from market analytics to benchmarking, claims and compliance. It is similar to having a highly educated insurance expert with 30+ years of experience sitting side by side with every individual partner at every step.

In addition, in line with the company's goal of better enabling all industry participants, Mployer is releasing a limited, free version of every product. There will be a national training on July 28 and August 5 that is for everyone in the industry. To sign up for limited free access and the national training on July 28th, or request access to the Mployer MCP, please see further details below.

"This release raises the bar for what AI can do for our industry," said Brian Freeman, CEO of Mployer. "Applying this next level of AI across our platform and the broker and carrier workflows gives insurance industry leaders powerful, proprietary market data to support their strategies and decisions. We are entering an awesome era for our industry, where the brokers and carriers using the best analytics will deliver differentiated outcomes for their employer partners. That will continue to drive collective, positive industry impact. We're excited for our partners and for Mployer to play a material role in this next era."

Infusing AI into every step of the workflow:

Mployer's benefits and insurance AI Agent has been highly trained on Mployer's 2 billion unique benefits and insurance data points, and sits alongside leading producers across each step of their workflow, including:

Catalyst - Market Intelligence: See the market more clearly than others, with deeper research and AI recommendations on proprietary employer and employee market signals.

Insights - Benefits Benchmarking: Run real-time benchmarks against localized, custom cohorts, paired with Mployer's expert benefit AI to guide custom strategies for each unique plan.

Vista - Claims Analytics: Simplify manual client reporting across carrier, Rx, stop-loss, and more, down to just minutes, layering in expert-recommended strategies for your review and market trends.

Pulse - HR & Compliance: Industry-leading compliance, HR support, and content for brokers and their employer partners have reached a next level of ease and engagement.

Atlas - Employer Engagement: Extend benefits intelligence across compliance, benchmarking, and claims analytics to employer clients directly through an AI-first broker-branded portal.

"Imagine being a producer today and starting your morning with updates from your expert benefits AI assistant: 'Your client's renewal is trending 14% above their cohort benchmark, attached are draft strategies for your review,' or 'An HR director from one of our partners is now the CHRO at a new company, attached is a draft congratulatory email,' or 'A new proposed Texas law impacts three of our groups, attached is a communication for your review.' That is the reality of what this release and the next era bring," said Anthony Waters, Chief Growth Officer of Mployer. "It is a great time to be a part of this industry."

To receive limited, free access to every product, you need to attend one of the trainings:

Tuesday, July 28 | 9:00–10:30 AM CT | Register Here

Wednesday, August 5 | 12:00–1:30 PM CT | Register Here

Each product training is 20 minutes. You can join only the specific solutions you would like to learn more about.

To request access to Mployer's MCP Server and Claude Connectors, please reach out to [email protected].

About Mployer

Mployer is the industry's leading employee benefits and insurance intelligence platform, built for brokers, carriers, GAs, PEOs, and the employers they serve. Powered by more than 2 billion unique benefit data points and Anthropic, Mployer's suite of Catalyst, Insights, Vista, Pulse, and Atlas works for industry leaders benchmarking plans, analyzing claims, recommending growth strategies, and interpreting complex policies and legislation, in one platform. With its MCP Server and Claude Connectors, Mployer's data and AI are accessible across its products and directly within Claude. Learn more at MployerAdvisor.com.

Media Contact: Anthony Waters Chief Growth Officer, Mployer [email protected]

Media Contact

Anthony Waters, Mployer, 1 774 2879741, [email protected], MployerAdvisor.com

SOURCE Mployer