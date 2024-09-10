Mployer Launches Insights+ The Industry's First Employee Benefits Rating

Mployer, the nation's leader in providing employee benefits ratings and analytics, today announced the launch of Insights+, an industry-first solution designed to empower employers, employees and leading brokers to rate their employee benefit plans against similar companies and easily communicate their position to employees and recruits.

Employers spend $1.5T+ on employee benefits each year, yet there is no definitive measure for employers or employees of what good benefits are. Some employers offer benefits much richer than intended overspending on benefits while others provide benefits that lag the market, yet do not know it. Insights+ solves this problem for free by allowing employers and employees to rate their benefits quickly and easily against employers just like them.

Key Features of Insights+ include:

1. Free to use: Employers can access their rating for free by sharing their benefit plans guide. After sharing the guide, you will receive your rating in under 24 hours.

2. Detailed Plan Assessment: A 25-page assessment of your benefits vs. your custom cohort is available evaluating each component of your benefit package, from medical and contribution to leave and retirement.

3. Recognition and Communication Package: For employers who qualify, you will receive a Recognition Package to use to promote and communicate the value of your benefits to their employees.

"Insights+ is a game-changer for employers looking to stand out among the competition," said Anthony Waters, Chief Growth Officer. "Providing recognition for great benefit plans will not only enhance employer branding, but also drive greater employee satisfaction, trust and retention."

Chris Burns, CFO of Touchstone Closing, shared "Employees and new hires always ask if our benefits are good. We can finally answer that with confidence and show proof with Mployer's Insights+. Being able to see how our benefits compare to similar companies from an independent source is exactly what we needed to be confident and validate in the investment we make in benefits each year."

Insights+ is now available to employers nationwide. To see how your benefits are rated, visit https://mployeradvisor.com/employer-benefit-rating.

About Mployer

Mployer is transforming employee benefits by empowering employers and leading benefit consultants to easily assess, rate, and communicate the value of employee benefits. Providing industry-first transparency through unbiased research, benchmarking, and advanced analytics, our goal is to support employers and brokers in providing benefit plans that optimize costs and employee-employer relationships. To learn more about Mployer, visit https://mployeradvisor.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

