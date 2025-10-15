Mployer Launches Retirement Benefit Ratings to Empower Employers, Employees & Job Seekers

"Retirement benefits are among the least visible yet most impactful parts of an employee's compensation," said Brian Freeman, CEO of Mployer. Post this

Empowering Employees - Current and Future

Employee benefits represent 20-30% of a normal employee's total compensation. In an era where total compensation extends well beyond salary, retirement benefits are a crucial component of both compensation and supporting an employee's financial wellness. Mployer's Retirement Benefit Ratings give employees and prospective job seekers an objective, data-driven view into how employers stack up in this critical area. Users of the platform can:

Compare employers on metrics like matching contributions, vesting schedules, investment options, and fees.

Identify companies whose retirement benefits reflect a long-term commitment to workforce well-being.

Make more informed career decisions based on real benefit strength, not just job titles or superficial perks.

With these ratings at their fingertips, job seekers can prioritize roles at organizations that truly invest in their financial futures, while current employees gain visibility and benchmarking insight into how their benefits compare.

Helping Employers Attract & Retain Top Talent

Many employers invest heavily in their employees' retirement plans, yet until this release, they do not have a way to advocate how their plan compares in the market. Mployer's Retirement Benefit Ratings enable employers to quantitatively benchmark themselves against peers, and thereby:

Attract financially savvy candidates who value long-term stability and workplace benefits as a key hiring factor.

Retain key talent by continually improving retirement plan offerings, informed by analytics rather than guesswork.

Enhance employer branding by showcasing performance in benefit transparency and generosity.

Employers who perform well on Mployer's ratings can distinguish themselves in a crowded labor market, demonstrating to prospective and existing employees that they take retirement security seriously.

How the Ratings Work

Mployer gathers data from employer plan documents, employer-submitted details, and numerous other public and private sources. The rating algorithm considers multiple factors, including:

Employer matching or contribution levels

Vesting schedules

Investment options and fund quality

Administrative fees and transparency

Employee education and support are available

Each employer receives a composite score, along with a breakdown by subcategory, where ratings are viewable by city, industry, and company size. Mployer continually updates its ratings to reflect plan changes and industry trends.

"Retirement benefits are among the least visible yet most impactful parts of an employee's compensation," said Brian Freeman, CEO of Mployer. "By putting a rating system in place, we aim to shift the conversation – empowering employers with great plans to take credit as well as enabling savvy employees to take better control of their financial and retirement future."

About Mployer

Mployer is the leading platform for transparency and intelligence in employee benefits. Serving employees, employers, brokers, and carriers nationwide, Mployer delivers the most comprehensive, real-time data-driven insights that help organizations to measure performance, benchmark and compare plans, and improve benefit outcomes.

Learn more at www.mployeradvisor.com.

