MPS Group of Brands Secures 59 Coveted Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards 2023

Rahul Arora, Chairman and CEO of MPS Limited, attributed these awards to the collective effort and strong collaboration between their clients and talented team. "Winning these awards is not just a moment of celebration, but a reflection of our organization's relentless pursuit of excellence.

Our clients' belief in us and our team's passion for innovative, learner-centric solutions have all contributed to this achievement. We're grateful for this recognition, and it fuels our determination to continue redefining industry standards and setting new benchmarks."

"Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment

Program design, functionality, and delivery

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits

Excellence Award winners will continue to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 13-15, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"Our award winners are relentless in their pursuit of excellence," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "We have received some of the most innovative use of HCM strategy that we have seen in the last 30 years, and in most cases, technology and collaboration across departments have helped them achieve amazing business results."

Awards won at the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards 2023:

Gold

Best Advance in Compliance Training

Best Advance in Leadership Development

Best Advance in Compliance Training

Best Advance in Custom Content

Best Advance in Training Programs that Require Global Accessibility

Standards

Best Association Professional Development Program

Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development

Best Advance in Custom Content

Best Program for Sales Training and Performance

Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development

Best Hybrid Learning Program

Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders

Best New Hire Onboarding Program

Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development

Best Advance in Custom Content

Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning

Best Advance in Custom Content

Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program

Best Advance in Custom Content

Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program

Silver

Best Learning Program that Supports and Promotes Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Best Use of Section 508 Requirements for Training Platforms

Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning

Best Program for Sales Training and Performance

Best Unique or Innovative Sales Training Program

Best Customer Training Program

Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy

Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy

Best Sales Training Program for Extended Enterprise

Best Use of Blended Learning

Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy

Best Unique or Innovative Sales Training Program

Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program

Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning

Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program

Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development

Best New Hire Onboarding Program

Bronze

Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development

Best Advance in Learning Measurement

Best Use of Video for Learning

Best Certification Program

Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program

Best Unique or Innovative Sales Training Program

Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning

Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development

Best Learning Program that Supports and Promotes Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Best Hybrid Learning Program

Best Use of Virtual Worlds for Learning

Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program

Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning

Best Program for Sales Training and Performance

Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning

Best Use of Performance Support

Best Initiative for Philanthropy and Corporate Giving

Best Advance in Social Impact Innovation

Best Advance in Compliance Training

Best Advance in Compliance Training

About EI Powered by MPS

EI Powered by MPS is an emotionally intelligent learning experience design company that partners with customers in their digital transformation journey. They have over three decades of experience in designing learning and performance solutions that drive performance gain and maximize training ROI and ROE.

MPS, the parent company, is a leading global provider of platforms, content, and learning solutions for the digital world.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

Media Contact

Ashik Uthaiah, MPS Limited, +91 9901626561, [email protected], www.mpslimited.com

SOURCE MPS Limited