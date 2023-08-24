MPS Group of Brands Secures 59 Coveted Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards 2023

EI, MPS Europa, and TOPSIM, part of the MPS group of brands, achieved remarkable success by winning a total of 59 awards at the 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards.
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EI, MPS Europa, and TOPSIM have collectively secured 59 coveted awards in this year's edition of the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards. The award-winning client solutions were recognized in 26 distinct categories, earning 21 Gold, 18 Silver, and 20 Bronze awards. This remarkable achievement positions them as one of the prominent winners in this year's edition of the event. The awards were announced on August-17, 2023.
Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™ recognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work.
Rahul Arora, Chairman and CEO of MPS Limited, attributed these awards to the collective effort and strong collaboration between their clients and talented team. "Winning these awards is not just a moment of celebration, but a reflection of our organization's relentless pursuit of excellence.
Our clients' belief in us and our team's passion for innovative, learner-centric solutions have all contributed to this achievement. We're grateful for this recognition, and it fuels our determination to continue redefining industry standards and setting new benchmarks."
"Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program.
Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:
- Alignment to their business need and environment
- Program design, functionality, and delivery
- Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity
- Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits
Excellence Award winners will continue to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 13-15, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.
"Our award winners are relentless in their pursuit of excellence," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "We have received some of the most innovative use of HCM strategy that we have seen in the last 30 years, and in most cases, technology and collaboration across departments have helped them achieve amazing business results."
Awards won at the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards 2023:
Gold
- Best Advance in Compliance Training
- Best Advance in Leadership Development
- Best Advance in Compliance Training
- Best Advance in Custom Content
- Best Advance in Training Programs that Require Global Accessibility
Standards
- Best Association Professional Development Program
- Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development
- Best Advance in Custom Content
- Best Program for Sales Training and Performance
- Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development
- Best Hybrid Learning Program
- Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders
- Best New Hire Onboarding Program
- Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development
- Best Advance in Custom Content
- Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning
- Best Advance in Custom Content
- Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program
- Best Advance in Custom Content
- Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program
Silver
- Best Learning Program that Supports and Promotes Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
- Best Use of Section 508 Requirements for Training Platforms
- Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning
- Best Program for Sales Training and Performance
- Best Unique or Innovative Sales Training Program
- Best Customer Training Program
- Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy
- Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy
- Best Sales Training Program for Extended Enterprise
- Best Use of Blended Learning
- Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy
- Best Unique or Innovative Sales Training Program
- Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program
- Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning
- Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program
- Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development
- Best New Hire Onboarding Program
Bronze
- Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development
- Best Advance in Learning Measurement
- Best Use of Video for Learning
- Best Certification Program
- Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program
- Best Unique or Innovative Sales Training Program
- Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning
- Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development
- Best Learning Program that Supports and Promotes Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
- Best Hybrid Learning Program
- Best Use of Virtual Worlds for Learning
- Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program
- Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning
- Best Program for Sales Training and Performance
- Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning
- Best Use of Performance Support
- Best Initiative for Philanthropy and Corporate Giving
- Best Advance in Social Impact Innovation
- Best Advance in Compliance Training
- Best Advance in Compliance Training
About EI Powered by MPS
EI Powered by MPS is an emotionally intelligent learning experience design company that partners with customers in their digital transformation journey. They have over three decades of experience in designing learning and performance solutions that drive performance gain and maximize training ROI and ROE.
MPS, the parent company, is a leading global provider of platforms, content, and learning solutions for the digital world.
About Brandon Hall Group™
Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.
For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."
The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.
