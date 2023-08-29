MPS Interactive Systems enters into definitive agreements to acquire Liberate Group

MPS Interactive Systems Limited ("MPSi"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MPS Limited, announced today that it has agreed to acquire a 65% equity stake in each of the following entities i.e., Liberate Learning Pty Ltd (Australia), Liberate eLearning Pty Ltd (Australia), App-eLearn Pty Ltd (Australia), and Liberate Learning Limited (New Zealand) - together referred to as the "Liberate Group". The remaining 35% shareholding of each of the entities of the Liberate Group will be acquired by MPSi in subsequent tranches as agreed under the transaction documents.

NOIDA, India and MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MPS Interactive Systems Limited ("MPSi"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MPS Limited, announced today that it has agreed to acquire a 65% equity stake in each of the following entities i.e., Liberate Learning Pty Ltd (Australia), Liberate eLearning Pty Ltd (Australia), App-eLearn Pty Ltd (Australia), and Liberate Learning Limited (New Zealand) - together referred to as the "Liberate Group". The remaining 35% shareholding of each of the entities of the Liberate Group will be acquired by MPSi in subsequent tranches as agreed under the transaction documents.

Liberate Group is a well-known learning provider in Australia, offering various services spanning the learning spectrum. Employing a connected sales and marketing strategy, the Liberate Group caters to specific industry sectors through a consultative sales approach. Honored with numerous national and international awards for its blended and online learning solutions, Liberate Group boasts a diverse blue-chip customer base, including prestigious organizations with intricate training needs and large budgets. Liberate Group's target market encompasses Government, Corporate, and Tertiary Education sectors, focusing on Finance, Insurance, and Retail.

The acquisition of Liberate Group furthers the inherent momentum in the eLearning business through expansion into the APAC Market, a largely untapped geography for MPS. MPS will benefit from the significant operational efficiency gains enabled by Liberate Group's unique, flexible, and scalable high-performing operating model. The transaction is expected to be EPS accretive for MPSi.

Rodney Charles Beach, Founder and Managing Director of Liberate Group, stated: "The Liberate team and I are incredibly excited to partner with MPS, and with the backing of a larger global organization, it will allow Liberate to better service customers through streamlined management and reporting platforms and digital infrastructure. Over the next several years, we will be leading the Australian and New Zealand learning and development sector through positive change, reshaping how training and education institutions think about training innovation, and we will be well placed to lead our sector in AI, VR, AR, and machine learning – creating blended and digital learning solutions that are revered throughout the world. My team and I are passionate about making positive change in our sector, and our core focus will be supporting and enabling our long-term clients and creating bespoke training solutions that improve the human condition and lives of millions of learners in the Asia Pacific region while branching into other regions around the globe in 2026."

Rahul Arora, Chairman and CEO of MPS Limited, stated: "eLearning has been our fastest-growing business, and the acquisition of Liberate Group furthers our momentum. We stay committed to our recently modified acquisition playbook that focuses on growing businesses that add tremendous value and synergies to MPS. The APAC market has historically been untapped for MPS, and the recent acquisition events are changing that for us, which is also in sync with general market trends. I look forward to supporting Rod and his team in their determined journey to scale up Liberate Group."

About Liberate Group

Liberate Group (https://www.liberatelearning.com.au/) was established in 2010 by Rodney Beach (Group Managing Director). Liberate provides digital, blended learning, and training solutions to its long-term clients and steadily expanding customer base. Liberate helps its customers create bleeding-edge blended and digital learning solutions, providing consulting services and assisting customers in designing and deploying eLearning solutions. Liberate has a loyal customer base, primarily including blue chip corporations, State and Commonwealth Government departments, and most of the large Educational institutions in Australia.

About MPS Interactive (MPSi) and MPS Limited

Founded in 1990, MPSi was a part of one of India's largest and most prestigious conglomerates. To further its growth as a global leader in learning, MPS Limited acquired MPSi in 2018. MPSi has consistently been ranked among the Training Industry's Top 20 Content Development Companies, Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies, Top 20 Gamification Companies, and Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies Companies. Since its acquisition by MPS, MPSi acquired EI Design in June 2022 to expand its operations. The combined teams have secured over 120 industry awards since the combination.

MPS Limited, founded over 50 years ago as a captive unit in India for Macmillan Publishing, is a premium B2B learning and platform solutions company that powers the education, research, and corporate markets in their quest to engage with their learners more meaningfully. After a change of ownership in 2012, MPS developed significant momentum because of consistent reinvestment in the business and considerable diversification by completing seven acquisitions between 2013 and 2020. Recently, MPS has entered a new growth phase by unlocking synergies between all its acquisitions. The journey to 2027 for MPS is about building a serious scale that includes a market-oriented approach to drive organic growth and an enhanced acquisition playbook involving acquiring growing assets at competitive prices instead of acquiring distressed assets at distressed prices.

