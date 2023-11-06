Mr. Christmas Celebrates the Start of the Holiday Season and Its 90th Anniversary on HSN's Deck the Halls, Airing Nov. 6

"I'm thrilled to join Helen in celebrating our 90th year of making Christmas memories for families of all ages," said Hermanson. "My grandfather would be so proud to know that his legacy has endured for decades and is helping generations enjoy the spirit of the holidays with heirloom pieces." Post this

Shoppers will preview special heirloom pieces like an Animated Reindeer Head Wreath, 90th Anniversary Mini Trees with Bags, an Animated Santa Tree Topper, a 90th Anniversary Nostalgic Truck, an LED Mercury Glass Tree Ornament, 40" 90th Anniversary Tree Climber, 90th Anniversary Bling Carousel and a 3' Animated Multifunction Angel.

Since 1933, Mr. Christmas has retained its magical sense of focusing on what matters to consumers - unique, quality items from a trusted brand of vintage Christmas decor. The Hermanson family continues to be at the heart of the brand, known to millions worldwide for its innovative Christmas decorations. Several best-selling items are available in pink accents, the new classic holiday that pairs perfectly with traditional red and green décor.

It's a year-round Santa's workshop at the Mr. Christmas headquarters with a team of talented designers, in-house engineering and precision production staff that ensure everything that goes out the door is designed and produced with expertise, attention to detail and care. The quality control is impeccable and each vintage design's thoughtful detail—music, lights and animation—separates a Mr. Christmas product from anything else on the market. The best-selling carousels are works of art beloved by Christmas enthusiasts who pass them down from generation to generation, making them sought-after collectibles.

For 90 years, Mr. Christmas has been an industry leader in creating, designing and marketing innovative mechanical and musical decorations. We design each Mr. Christmas piece in great detail to remain a special part of your holiday season or home decoration for years to come. The latest technology is incorporated into classic holiday designs to create magical items that make memorable and treasured gifts. A multi-generational family-owned business, we delight in creating holiday traditions in homes worldwide. Since 1933, we have been proud and honored to be part of yours.

