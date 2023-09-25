Mr. Christmas Kicks Off HSN's Holiday House Show on Sept. 25

"Creating heirloom items that celebrate the season is a year-long affair for our family," added Hermanson. "Traditions matter when it comes to enjoying the holiday season, and our family is honored that so many have welcomed our brand into their homes." Tweet this

"The first day of the biggest show for HSN's holiday season is a great time to get the best deals on seasonal decor from Mr. Christmas!" said Leslie Hermanson, President of Mr. Christmas. "Goodnight Lights and the Outdoor Climber are a fun way to build a tradition for every family. We invite folks to cozy up and experience the spirit of the holidays as HSN beautifully decorates an entire home and showcases joyful finds. Tune in and watch Mr. Christmas and HSN make the holidays truly magical for a merry good time!

Additional Mr. Christmas items featured on the premiere show include a 10" resin candle, mini snow-tipped trees, 20" ceramic trees, folding presents ornaments, folding candy canes and a nostalgic tree train.

Since 1933, Mr. Christmas has retained its magical sense of focusing on what matters to consumers - unique, quality items from a trusted brand of vintage Christmas decor. The Hermanson family is a third-generation business at the heart of the brand, known to millions worldwide for its innovative Christmas decorations.

"Creating heirloom items that celebrate the season is a year-long affair for our family," added Hermanson. "Traditions matter when it comes to enjoying the holiday season, and our family is honored that so many have welcomed our brand into their homes to make holiday memories that last for generations."

For more information on Mr. Christmas, visit http://www.mrchristmas.com.

About Mr. Christmas:

For 90 years, Mr. Christmas has been an industry leader in creating, designing, and marketing innovative mechanical and musical decorations. We design each Mr. Christmas piece in great detail to remain a special part of your holiday season or home decoration for years to come. The latest technology is incorporated into classic holiday designs to create magical items that make memorable and treasured gifts. A multi-generational family-owned business, we delight in creating holiday traditions in homes worldwide. Since 1933, we have been proud and honored to be part of yours.

Media Contact

Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, [email protected], https://mrchristmas.com/

SOURCE Mr. Christmas