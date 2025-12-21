Mr Digital Identifies Common Digital Challenges Facing Hospitality Businesses in 2026

When the digital journey works smoothly, it not only supports revenue but enhances the guest experience long before they walk through the door. Post this

One of the strongest patterns emerging from the reviews is the increasing importance of smoother and more intuitive customer journeys. Operators are finding that even minor points of friction, such as unclear calls-to-action or overly complex enquiry processes, can impact guest confidence and reduced conversion. Mobile performance remains a prominent theme as well, with guests relying more heavily on mobile devices for discovery, comparison and decision-making, placing greater pressure on operators to deliver fast and seamless experiences across all screen sizes.

Another area highlighted through the reviews is the continued difficulty many teams face with measurement and data visibility. Inconsistent analytics setups mean operators often lack a full understanding of where guests are dropping off or which digital channels are performing effectively. Visibility within search engines and local discovery platforms also plays a growing role in shaping guest behaviour, reinforcing the importance of strong foundational SEO and easily accessible content.

"These patterns aren't about individual businesses – they reflect the broader reality of a sector adapting to a level of digital expectation that has accelerated rapidly in recent years," said Ross Crawford, Founder of Mr Digital. "Our goal is to provide operators with practical insight into where the most meaningful improvements can be made. When the digital journey works smoothly, it not only supports revenue but enhances the guest experience long before they walk through the door."

Mr Digital will continue offering complimentary digital performance reviews throughout 2026, supporting operators as they modernise their digital experience, strengthen guest engagement and respond to the evolving expectations of today's consumers.

Operators can request a review or learn more at https://mr-digital.co.uk/the-revenue-black-holes-where-pubs-lose-digital-money-they-never-see/.

