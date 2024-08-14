Mr. Gary Stegman joins TurningPoint as Senior Vice President for Business Development - Healthcare

Turning Point Global Solutions, L.L.C. (TurningPoint) announces the addition of Mr. Gary Stegman to our leadership team as Senior Vice President for Business Development - Healthcare. His role will focus on identifying new business opportunities, developing strategic partnerships, and driving growth within the company's healthcare portfolio.
ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turning Point Global Solutions, L.L.C. (TurningPoint) announces the addition of Mr. Gary Stegman to our leadership team as Senior Vice President for Business Development - Healthcare. His role will focus on identifying new business opportunities, developing strategic partnerships, and driving growth within the company's healthcare portfolio.
Mr. Stegman is an established business development professional with nearly 20 years of experience selling and delivering to the federal market with 17 years focused exclusively on federal healthcare, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Defense Health Agency (DHA), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He has executive-level experience leading business development, capture, and proposal organizations and more than 20 years of IT program and project management, business development, and capture and proposal management experience. Mr. Stegman comes to TurningPoint from Deloitte where, as Client Relationship Executive, he contributed significantly to Deloitte's success in securing key contracts and expanding its footprint in the federal healthcare sector.
TurningPoint's Managing Partner, David Hughes, says Mr. Stegman will position the company to reach new milestones and better support our clients. "I'm excited to have Gary join TurningPoint as we work assertively to grow our health IT business. Gary is a great addition to our team."
ABOUT TURNING POINT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
Headquartered in Rockville, MD, TurningPoint is a software engineering services company serving commercial clients, federal government agencies, and state and local customers. TurningPoint's integrated management systems support development, integration, deployment, maintenance, and support of IT applications. TurningPoint is independently appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 for Development (V3.0) and CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services. In addition, TurningPoint is independently certified in three International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards – ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO 27001:2013. For more information, visit Company Website
