Mr. Gary Stegman joins TurningPoint as Senior Vice President for Business Development - Healthcare

Turning Point Global Solutions, L.L.C. (TurningPoint) announces the addition of Mr. Gary Stegman to our leadership team as Senior Vice President for Business Development - Healthcare. His role will focus on identifying new business opportunities, developing strategic partnerships, and driving growth within the company's healthcare portfolio.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turning Point Global Solutions, L.L.C. (TurningPoint) announces the addition of Mr. Gary Stegman to our leadership team as Senior Vice President for Business Development - Healthcare. His role will focus on identifying new business opportunities, developing strategic partnerships, and driving growth within the company's healthcare portfolio.

Mr. Stegman is an established business development professional with nearly 20 years of experience selling and delivering to the federal market with 17 years focused exclusively on federal healthcare, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Defense Health Agency (DHA), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He has executive-level experience leading business development, capture, and proposal organizations and more than 20 years of IT program and project management, business development, and capture and proposal management experience. Mr. Stegman comes to TurningPoint from Deloitte where, as Client Relationship Executive, he contributed significantly to Deloitte's success in securing key contracts and expanding its footprint in the federal healthcare sector.