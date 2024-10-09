Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shops Welcomes "The Sammie," Creates Wholly New Size Category on Menus Nationwide Starting Oct. 7

"We lovingly call fan feedback noting our whole sandwich is a little too big and that our half sandwich is little too small our Goldilocks people," said CEO Michael Nelson. "The Sammie, we think, will be 'just right' for this group and a whole new generation of sandwich lovers." Post this

"For nearly 30 years, because we work with artisan bakers, regional farms and ranches to source our products, making every item unique to us, we have never had those cookie-cutter six-inch and 12-inch sandwich sizing options," said Mike Nelson, CEO of Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shops. "Given this, we always offered our fans either whole- or half-sandwich options."

According to Nelson, while many fans delighted in the options, there were also those who gave his team "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" feedback.

"We lovingly call fan feedback noting our whole sandwich is a little too big and that our half sandwich is little too small – even with the free chocolate chip cookie that comes with every order – our Goldilocks people," said Nelson. "And we hear them. The Sammie, we think, will be 'just right' for this group and a whole new generation of sandwich lovers."

Given this new middle sandwich sizing option, the entire menu will shift.

Starting Oct. 7, 2024, while the option for the whole sandwich will remain "The Whole" on menus nationwide, the half sandwich will be renamed "The Mini," and "The Sammie" will make its debut.

"Visually, it looks like our whole sandwich, just a few bites smaller, and together with chips, the free cookie, and a drink, it makes the perfect meal," said Nelson.

All three sizing options will be available with all bread types, including the ultra-popular Dutch Crunch, Mr. Pickle's mouth-wateringly soft, freshly baked French roll topped with rice flour to create a slightly sweet and perfectly crunchy topping.

Since 1995, Mr. Pickle's has been a premier sandwich shop specializing in innovative and craveworthy sandwiches and catering. During its first three decades, thanks to its community culture, incredible recipes, and all its fans, the brand grew from one to more than 50 locations across northern California. In 2023, Mr. Pickle's formally expanded to Arizona after restaurant veteran Mike Nelson purchased the brand, swiftly opening locations across Maricopa County in Scottsdale, Surprise, Chandler, Queen Creek, and Laveen to date and eyeing national expansion in the years to come.

Over the past six months alone, Mr. Pickle's also expanded into Los Angeles County with a new location in Van Nuys and introduced two new sandwiches to the menu – the Goomba and the Mama Mia, while making its long-time "off the menu" crowd favorites easily accessible via the launch of a "not-so-secret" secret menu online. Available as part of Mr. Pickle's delivery program, the menu ¬– accessible when clicking to create an order online or through Door Dash – boasts more than half a dozen items.

"We also enhanced our bread over the past year, adding new craveable roles to our expansive carb-lover section of the menu," said Nelson. "We are proud to be partnering with a premier brand out of San Francisco whose mother dough dates back more than 150 years to make these ultra-specialty rolls, as well as our new sliced sourdough, custom to us."

For more information about the brand or franchise opportunities, visit http://www.mrpickles.com.

