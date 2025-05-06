Mr. Pipeline Acquires GutterWise Marketing to Launch 'Customer Closer' -- A Game-Changer for the Home Service Industry

The new venture combines elite lead generation with powerful AI and automation to help home service companies close more deals, nurture customer relationships, and unlock hidden revenue.

FLORIDA, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The innovation of Artificial Intelligence to Lock Up More Home Service Jobs™ has reached new heights. South Florida-based digital marketing leader Mr. Pipeline has acquired GutterWise Marketing, a fast-growing company known for its expertise in lead nurturing and automation for the Rain Gutter Industry. The acquisition marks the creation of a new powerhouse entity, "Customer Closer," combining the strengths of both companies to deliver unmatched results for home service businesses

GutterWise Marketing, founded by George Paladichuk, has carved a niche in the market with its sophisticated lead nurturing and automation systems, transforming how gutter companies engage and monetize their customer bases. Mr. Pipeline, known for its expertise in driving new business through Paid Ads, SEO, Live Chat and Web Design, saw an opportunity to merge these complementary strengths.

"By integrating GutterWise Marketing's AI, lead nurturing, and automation capabilities, we're not just generating leads; we're ensuring they convert and stay engaged, leading to more closed jobs than ever before. Simply put, Mr. Pipeline will drive quality leads to the green, and Customer Closer will automatically sink the putt for the win," said Jon Majak, founder of Mr. Pipeline. The launch of Customer Closer will empower home service businesses to not only attract new customers but also maximize the value of their existing databases.

In addition to enhancing lead conversion, Customer Closer will offer a suite of tools aimed at turning every interaction into a potential revenue opportunity. With a focus on nurturing leads, prospecting cold leads, and reactivating dormant databases, the platform will transform how home service businesses operate, ensuring no lead goes untapped. As the home service industry becomes more competitive, Customer Closer's innovative approach will give businesses the edge they need. By leveraging AI and automation, the platform ensures sustained growth and efficiency for all its clients.

Moreover, the partnership underscores a growing trend in the home service industry: the integration of technology to streamline operations and boost profitability. As more businesses adopt AI-driven solutions, Customer Closer is poised to lead the charge, setting a new standard for how home service companies operate and grow.

Book Your AI Assistant Demo Call today at CustomerCloser.com.

