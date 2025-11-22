MS Empire's K-GoodsShop Reports Explosive Growth as Korea's Leading Cross-Border E-Commerce Platform

MSEMPIRE Inc.'s K-GoodsShop, South Korea's leading cross-border e-commerce platform, is achieving rapid year-over-year growth by providing international customers with seamless purchasing, payment, warehousing, and shipping services for K-POP, K-Beauty, K-Fashion, and other Korean products, supporting global access while aligning with national policies to expand overseas e-commerce.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MSEMPIRE.Inc announced that its cross-border e-commerce service platform, K-GoodsShop, is experiencing explosive year-over-year growth in both user numbers and transaction volume. As South Korea's leading online service platform, it facilitates the purchasing, payment, and delivery of a wide range of Korean products, including K-POP, K-Beauty, K-Fashion, K-Skincare, K-Lifestyle, and K-Clothing.

K-GoodsShop provides a differentiated, one-stop service by offering international customers a free Korean address and warehouse space, along with integrated purchasing, payment, and shipping. This unique model ensures that global customers can purchase Korean goods safely and conveniently.

K-GoodsShop's four core services: Payment, Buying, Warehouse, and Shipping significantly lower entry barriers for international consumers.

Payment Service: Enables international customers without Korean payment methods to conduct secure transactions with local shopping malls or individual sellers. The service enhances trust by guaranteeing timely refunds in the event of transaction cancellations.

Buying Service: Assists customers who face difficulties making direct purchases due to language barriers, identity verification requirements, or lack of local payment methods. It strengthens consumer protection and prevents disputes by providing inspection services and unboxing video footage.

Warehouse Service: Provides customers with a free personal Korean address and automatically inspects and registers all incoming goods, allowing far more convenient logistics management compared to conventional services.

Shipping Service: Minimizes shipping costs by allowing customers to consolidate and repackage multiple items and select specific goods for dispatch.

ALIGNMENT WITH KOREA'S NATIONAL POLICY AND GLOBAL MARKET TRENDS

The growth of K-GoodsShop is particularly notable as it aligns closely with the South Korean government's overseas expansion policies.

President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea issued directives in July and September 2025 to expand the cross-border e-commerce market, designating it as a core strategy to diversify domestic exports. The Bank of Korea has also highlighted the limited accessibility of domestic e-commerce platforms for international consumers, emphasizing the need to simplify payment and identity verification procedures.

Within this policy landscape, K-GoodsShop has positioned itself as a pioneering platform that effectively removes access barriers for global customers.

Driven by the growing global influence of K-POP and K-Beauty, K-GoodsShop has achieved remarkable growth in both cumulative membership and transaction volume. Through comprehensive service upgrades this year, the platform continues to expand its range of international payment and shipping options, making online shopping in Korea as seamless and natural as shopping locally for overseas customers.

CEO STATEMENT

MS Empire CEO Myung-Soo Choi stated,

"K-GoodsShop is more than just a platform for purchasing Korean goods; it serves as a global bridge connecting Korea's high-quality products and culture to the world. Amid the K-culture boom, our key achievement has been eliminating the three main barriers of language, payment, and delivery for international consumers. Moving forward, we will continue to set new standards in global e-commerce through technology-driven innovation."

Media Contact

MYOUNGSOO CHOI, MSEMPIRE INC., 82 31-978-0924, [email protected], www.KGoodsShop.com

SOURCE MSEMPIRE INC.