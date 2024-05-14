MS International Brings a Timeless World of Color With Flamenco

MSI unveils the Flamenco Collection, offering a timeless selection for embellishing floors and walls with porcelain tile.

ORANGE, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, presents the Flamenco Collection—a timeless choice for adorning floors and walls with porcelain tile.

Discover the Flamenco Collection, an exquisite range of porcelain tiles captivating with a spectrum from frosty whites and grays to shabby chic greens and blues. They can be laid in a classic herringbone motif, stacked horizontally or vertically for contemporary flair, or in a traditional staggered layout.

With its delightful color palette, these elongated 2" x 18" tiles boast a glossy finish that perfectly complements any decor, whether it's a trendy farmhouse or a classic sanctuary. Ideal for both floors and decorative walls, Flamenco caters to residential and commercial spaces.

Hale Navy

Flamenco Hale Navy showcases a breathtaking glossy finish adorned with captivating highlights of deep navy and regal blue, making a striking statement in any setting.

Princess White

Featuring tones of frosty white and a sleek glossy finish, Flamenco Frosty White is perfect for luxurious bathrooms, dining areas, and beyond. Whether laid in a herringbone pattern on the floor or staggered on a wall, it exudes elegance.

Racing Green

Flamenco Racing Green showcases bold green hues with a glossy finish, adding a touch of sophistication to diverse residential and commercial spaces, from kitchens to bathrooms and beyond.

Whales Gray

Flamenco Whales Gray presents subtle gray tones with a glossy finish, embellishing feature walls, floors, and various spaces in both homes and office environments.

The Flamenco Collection seamlessly complements a range of products within the MSI lineup. It harmonizes effortlessly with trending blonde wood-look options like Laurel Reserve™ luxury vinyl planks, as well as marble-look quartz offerings from the Q Premium Natural™ Quartz lineup of countertops and slabs. With Flamenco, the design possibilities are limitless, offering endless opportunities to enhance any room or environment with its stunning aesthetic.

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 45 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

