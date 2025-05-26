MS Tech Announces: its Homeland Security & Defense Division has deployed its EXPLOSCAN, DUOSCAN and THREATSCAN Detection Systems Across Europe and South-East Asia

MS Detection's sensors, products and solutions will be used for primary and secondary screening of passengers and their belongings to increase the level of security and passenger throughput in aviation security, air cargo, border control and critical infrastructure sites.

TYSONS, Va., May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MS Tech Ltd. - a global developer, manufacturer, and innovator of nanotechnology, IoT and big-data sensors announces that MS Detection, its homeland security and defense division, again completed multiple shipments and installations of its EXPLOSCAN, DUOSCAN and THREATSCAN explosives and narcotics trace and vapor detection systems.

The recent war between India and Pakistan along with the ongoing war in the Middle East and Eastern Europe led to increased demand of explosives detection systems in the aviation security and border control sectors. MS Tech continues its efforts in the deployment of its explosive detection sensors, products and IOT solutions across airports, air cargo, border control, law enforcement agencies and critical infrastructure sites.

"The recurring procurements over the years along with recurring renewals of service and maintenance agreements speaks volumes about the overall performance and reliability of our HF-QCM nanotechnology sensors and our detection products" says Doron Shalom, CEO.

"In this supply cycle, we are delighted to install our explosives detection systems in over 35 airports in Asia and border control checkpoints in Europe. Our systems offer advanced and innovative trace detection of passengers, carry-on and checked baggage, enhancing security and improving checkpoint throughput and operational efficiency. Again, this latest cycle of deployments and installations is in many cases replacing old and outdated radioactive instrumentation with our patented and proprietary green and safe HF-QCM sensors used in our products and solutions" he adds.

MS Tech's flagship products are the EXPLOSCAN, DUOSCAN, LIQUISCAN, MULTISCAN and the THREATSCAN:

The EXPLOSCAN, DUOSCAN, MULTISCAN and THREATSCAN are explosive and narcotics trace and vapors detectors and the LIQUISCAN is a liquid explosives detector that uses the innovative High-Frequency Quartz Crystal Microbalance "HF-QCM" nanotechnology sensors developed, manufactured and patented by MS Tech Ltd. The products feature an innovative design with self-calibrating and self-cleaning capabilities, with the highest levels of sensitivity and operational availability. The HF-QCM nanotechnology sensors are non-radioactive, providing a completely green and safe working environment.

The EXPLOSCAN, DUOSCAN, LIQUISCAN, MULTISCAN and the THREATSCAN, are ideal for aviation and transportation security, high-threat facilities and infrastructures, military, customs and border control, mail inspection and cargo screening markets. The systems are operational proven in a wide spectrum of temperatures and withstand even the harshest environmental conditions including, dust and humidity.

About MS Tech Ltd.:

MS Tech is a global developer, manufacturer and innovator of nanotechnology detection and diagnostics sensors. MS Tech's technologies are based on its award winning and patented sensors, which represent a scientific breakthrough in the detection and identification of materials in gas, vapor and liquid phases. With over 25 years of history in analytical chemistry and technology experience, MS Tech's innovative sensor technologies are environmentally friendly with widespread applications in several market sectors, including food safety & product inspection, homeland security & defense, bio-medical diagnostics, fire & smoke detection, water & air monitoring and aerospace. MS Tech develops, manufactures and supplies customized detection sensors and integrated solutions to its affiliate companies and other industrial OEMs and resellers.

MS Tech invites inquiries about the application of its sensor technologies for the development of new products through strategic and commercial partnerships.

