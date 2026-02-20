MSEMPIRE Integrates Wise on K-GoodsShop to Remove Payment Barriers and Unlock Global Access to Korean Products

MSEMPIRE Inc. has integrated Wise into www.K-GoodsShop.com to improve the efficiency and transparency of cross-border payments. The new payment option reduces excessive transaction, conversion, and withdrawal fees associated with traditional providers, lowering cost barriers for global shoppers. Through mid-market exchange rates, multi-currency support, and simplified payment flows, the integration enables international customers to access Korean products more affordably while supporting Korean merchants and SMEs in expanding their global reach.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MSEMPIRE Inc. has announced the strategic integration of Wise as a new international payment solution on its cross-border e-commerce platform, K-GoodsShop. This payment option is intended to reduce the high costs associated with traditional payment methods and provide global customers with a seamless and cost-effective gateway to Korean products.

K-GoodsShop is a comprehensive proxy shopping service offering a one-stop solution for purchasing, payment, and international shipping. By providing free Korean shipping addresses and warehouse storage, the platform serves as a vital link for K-Pop, K-Beauty, and K-Fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Despite offering competitive service rates, the platform identified that the high fee structure of traditional providers like PayPal was significantly inflating the final cost for international buyers.

Even when Korean merchants attempt to settle in USD to avoid high currency exchange fees, PayPal imposes withdrawal fees that are uniquely applied to Korean accounts. The compounding effect of transaction, currency conversion, and withdrawal fees creates a significant financial burden for merchants, which is ultimately borne by international buyers of Korean products.. Since cross-border proxy shopping services must preserve the principal transaction value, these fees inevitably impact the final price. Consequently, despite K-GoodsShop's competitive service rates as a cross-border e-commerce platform, high payment processing fees have historically inflated costs for customers. The integration of Wise as a new international payment solution is a strategic decision to fundamentally resolve this structural issue.

Wise applies mid-market exchange rates without hidden fees, allowing international customers to confirm the exact total before making a transfer. The platform also supports over 50 multi-currency accounts. K-GoodsShop offers two flexible payment methods via Wise: real-time transaction processing for Wise app users, and direct local currency deposits (including USD, SGD, CNY, AUD, JPY, among others) for those without the app. Direct deposits typically take one to three business days to process.

While the platform currently supports USD-based payments, K-GoodsShop plans to gradually introduce local currencies such as EUR, SGD, CNY, AUD, and JPY. For instance, a customer in Singapore will be able to deposit funds in SGD directly from their local bank account, eliminating additional currency conversion steps. This simplifies the complex, multi-step conversion process required by PayPal and allows buyers to pay in their local currency seamlessly.

K-GoodsShop's core services (payment, purchasing, warehousing, and shipping) effectively lower entry barriers for global consumers. The integration of Wise as a new international payment solution strengthens this cross-border e-commerce infrastructure, directly supporting the growing global demand for K-Culture, including K-pop, K-beauty, and Korean fashion. By providing a more economical gateway, Wise creates new opportunities for international customers seeking exclusive products available only in Korea, such as limited-edition fashion items, K-beauty products, and K-pop merchandise. As high transaction costs are eliminated, more global shoppers can access Korean goods affordably, simultaneously opening international sales channels for domestic SMEs and small business owners who face challenges expanding overseas independently. This includes high-demand categories such as official K-pop albums and merchandise, new K-beauty releases, and trend-focused Korean fashion items that are often difficult for overseas customers to purchase directly.

Myung-soo Choi, CEO of MSEMPIRE Inc., stated: "The decision to integrate Wise is about breaking free from unreasonable forced fees and providing a transparent and rational international payment environment. By preserving the principal transaction value while drastically lowering the perceived costs for buyers, we are enabling global customers to access the Korean products they truly desire. K-GoodsShop is committed to serving as a vital global commerce infrastructure that accelerates the growth of K-Culture and provides practical support for Korean sellers to reach the world and enables international customers to enjoy purchasing Korean goods on K-GoodsShop."

Media Contact

MYOUNGSOO CHOI, MSEMPIRE INC., 82 31-978-0924, [email protected], www.K-GoodsShop.com

SOURCE MSEMPIRE INC.