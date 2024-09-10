MSI Among the Top 20 to Win the 2024 Top Workplaces Distribution Award

MSI is proud to be recognized as a top 20 recipient of the Top Workplaces Industry Award for the second consecutive year.
ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, proudly announces its recognition as a 2024 Top Workplaces Distribution Industry Award winner. This prestigious honor distinguishes MSI as one of the best distribution companies to work for in the United States for a second year in a row. For over 15 years, the Top Workplaces program has been celebrating people-first organizations across the nation and in 60 regional markets through its comprehensive surveys.
The Top Workplaces Industry Awards recognize companies that have cultivated exceptional, people-first workplace cultures within their field. This accolade positions MSI as a premier employer for those seeking careers in the distribution sector.
"Distribution, transportation, and logistics are vital to the US economy and represent one of the largest employment sectors in the country. With millions of square feet of distribution centers across 50+ locations, MSI ranks among the largest importers of goods into the US and operates one of the biggest private transportation fleets in the nation," said Chris Courneen, MSI's Vice President of HR. "A high-performing and well-supported distribution team is crucial to our success, and we are honored to be recognized as one of the top distribution companies to work for."
About M S International, Inc. (MSI)
Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.
