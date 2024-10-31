MSI Celebrates Grand Opening and Relocation of Expanded Minneapolis Showroom and Distribution Center

"We are excited to offer our customers an even better experience with our expanded showroom and inventory," said Jeffrey Krusina, Branch Leader at MSI's Minneapolis location. Our relocation to a larger facility in Minneapolis is a testament to MSI's commitment to growth and customer satisfaction." Post this

Spanning 195,000 square feet, the larger facility features more amazing products than ever with its well-lit, climate-controlled showroom, highlighting the latest on-trend MSI products in quartz, natural stone, porcelain, LVP, hardwood, turf and hardscaping. The showroom offers the opportunity to work with MSI experts to select from a wide variety of hundreds of surface options and find the best products for your spaces. With tens of thousands of square feet of inventory on hand, they have the largest selection of countertops, flooring, wall tile, and hardscaping products in the Minneapolis-St. Paul Metropolitan Area.

The event will include cocktails, food, music, raffles, and a super discount sale for attendees. Plus, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony with the mayor at 4:00 pm.

"We are excited to offer our customers an even better experience with our expanded showroom and inventory," said Jeffrey Krusina, Branch Leader at MSI's Minneapolis location. Our relocation to a larger facility in Minneapolis is a testament to MSI's commitment to growth and customer satisfaction."

The Minneapolis Area Showroom is open six days a week, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, and 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturdays. MSI showrooms offer services such as product selection, project quantity estimation, product samples, and virtual branch tours and slab selections available upon request. Walk-ins from consumers and trade professionals are also welcome.

About M S International Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, porcelain, and natural stone imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.

