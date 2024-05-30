MSI Embraces Rustic Charm by Adding Rustique to Its Brickstone Collection

MSI enhances its Brickstone Collection with a touch of rustic charm by introducing the new Rustique addition.

ORANGE, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, introduces two fresh Rustique designs to complement its timeless Brickstone Porcelain Brick Tile Collection.

Rustique offers two distinct brick-look tiles that offer a timeless charm in any design setting. Offered in White with hints of rusty weathered accents and Red also with a worn appeal, these tiles offer the allure of vintage aesthetics no matter where they're installed. They can be installed in a timeless herringbone pattern, arranged horizontally or vertically for a modern touch, or placed in a traditional staggered design.

Displaying unique reclaimed patterns in every tile, these elongated 2" x 18" tiles boast a matte finish that elevates any decor, from vintage bathrooms to cozy outdoor patio retreats. Suitable for both flooring and creating statement walls, Rustique is an ideal choice for residential and commercial spaces alike.

Rustique Red

Rustique Red porcelain tiles flaunt a matte finish that radiates rustic charm, displaying a deep red hue with subtle white accents reminiscent of weathered bricks.

Rustique White

Boasting a matte finish that emanates rustic charm, these porcelain tiles showcase white tones accompanied by rusty accents, capturing the essence of weathered bricks.

The latest colors seamlessly blend and effortlessly harmonize with various products in the MSI lineup. They also create a beautiful outdoor oasis when paired with a coordinating vintage stacked stone from our Rockmount™ Collection. The design possibilities are endless when incorporating this versatile porcelain tile and coordinating MSI products into your next project.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 45 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

