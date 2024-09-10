MSI Expands Porcelain Offerings with the New Fluted Looks Collection

I'm excited to see how these tiles will enhance interiors and exteriors with their unique textures and dynamic visual effects. Post this

The Gems Porcelain Tile Collection offers a fresh take on the classic "slat" design with 5" x 10" porcelain tiles in serene shades of white, blue, green, and gray. Pre-scored for easy installation, these tiles provide a seamless appearance that allows for creative grout choices, whether blending in or standing out. Perfect for indoor and outdoor applications, the Gems Collection shines in both walls and pool surrounds, inviting endless opportunities for unique installation patterns.

The Sinfonia Hip Hop Porcelain Tile Collection brings an energetic vibe to any space with its two dynamic styles. Choose from stone-look options with a textured surface and matte finish, or wood-look varieties that capture the natural beauty of knots and grains. Each tile showcases a 3D slated effect that interacts beautifully with light, making it ideal for accent walls, backsplashes, and fireplace facades in vibrant, well-lit areas. The Hip Hop Collection adds a bold, luxurious touch to both residential and commercial settings.

The Sinfonia Piano Porcelain Tile Collection offers a symphony of style with its stone-look and wood-look porcelain tiles. Featuring an intricate 3D fluted effect, these tiles transform light into captivating visual rhythms, enhancing spaces like kitchens, sunrooms, and pool surrounds. Perfect for vertical installations, the Piano Collection brings sophisticated glamor to both indoor and outdoor environments, elevating any residential or commercial space.

"Expanding our porcelain offerings with the Fluted Looks Collection allows us to provide even more creative and stylish solutions for our customers. These collections are designed to inspire and transform spaces, offering both beauty and versatility. I'm excited to see how these tiles will enhance interiors and exteriors with their unique textures and dynamic visual effects," said Paulo Pereira, Vice President at MSI.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.

About M S International Inc. (MSI) Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

Media Contact

Jessica Davis, MS International, 470-312-4953, [email protected], https://www.msisurfaces.com/

SOURCE MS International