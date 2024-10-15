MSI Expands Tile Collection with New Arabescato Venato 4x12 and Calacatta Gold 4x12 Offerings

"At MSI, we strive to provide products that embody quality, durability, and timeless beauty," said Anand Palasamudram, Senior Merchant at MSI. "With the introduction of the Arabescato Venato 4x12 and Calacatta Gold 4x12 tiles, we are offering customers a perfect blend of elegance and functionality." Post this

For those seeking to enhance their spaces with a modern yet timeless design, Calacatta Gold Matte 4x12 porcelain tiles are an ideal choice. Featuring an intricate inkjet-printed design, these tiles offer the iconic look of the Calacatta Gold Porcelain Collection, with its delicate gold veining across a warm white base to create an elegant marble look. With a matte finish that delivers understated luxury, the tiles are versatile enough to complement a range of styles, from classic to contemporary. Suitable for kitchen backsplashes, shower surrounds, and accent walls, these porcelain tiles combine durability and beauty to create sophisticated, long-lasting installations for residential or commercial use.

"At MSI, we strive to provide products that not only elevate the design of a space, but also embody the values of quality, durability, and timeless beauty," said Anand Palasamudram, Senior Merchant at MSI. "With the introduction of the Arabescato Venato 4x12 and Calacatta Gold 4x12 tiles, we are offering customers a perfect blend of elegance and functionality. These new tiles reflect our commitment to delivering surfaces that inspire creativity while standing up to the demands of everyday life, whether in residential or commercial settings."

Both tile collections embody MSI's mission to offer high quality, visually captivating surfaces that meet the needs of designers, homeowners, and businesses alike.

About M S International Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit http://www.msisurfaces.com.

