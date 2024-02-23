MSI Introduces Laurel & Laurel Reserve Luxury Vinyl Planks Featuring Stylish On-Trend Blonde Tones

This premium, waterproof flooring choice resonates with all of our customers, regardless of their installation requirements. Post this

Laurel: With a sturdy 5MM thickness consisting of a 4MM core and a 1MM attached pad for added comfort, Laurel provides a solid foundation. It boasts an exclusive commercial-grade 20MIL CrystaLux Ultra™ protection layer, ensuring exceptional resistance to daily wear and tear. Backed by a lifetime limited residential warranty, along with 15 years for light commercial use, and 10 years for commercial settings, Laurel offers peace of mind and enduring quality.

Laurel Reserve: Stepping up with an impressive 8MM thickness comprising a 6MM core and 2MM attached pad, Laurel Reserve offers enhanced comfort and durability. Utilizing an exclusive commercial-grade 22MIL CrystaLux Ultra™ protection layer, this collection is designed to withstand the rigors of daily use, promising unparalleled longevity. Backed by a lifetime limited residential warranty, along with 25 years for light commercial use, and 20 years for commercial settings, Laurel Reserve delivers longevity and reliability.

"We are delighted to introduce these latest additions to our esteemed Everlife® lineup. Representing some of the largest luxury vinyl planks available in the market, they boast exceptional versatility and durability," stated Sam Kim, Senior Vice President of MSI National Products. "This premium, waterproof flooring choice resonates with all of our customers, regardless of their installation requirements."

Explore the allure and timeless elegance of Laurel and Laurel Reserve, and elevate your space to new heights of sophistication.

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.

About M S International Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 45 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

Media Contact

Jessica Davis, MS International, 470-312-4953, [email protected], https://www.msisurfaces.com/

SOURCE MS International