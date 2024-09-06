MSI Introduces the Acoustic Wood Slat Collection: Elevate Your Space with Style and Serenity

MSI brings Acoustic Wood Slat Panels to its product assortment for preferred sound absorption and style for any design aesthetic.
ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is pleased to present the Acoustic Wood Slat Collection, reflecting an ongoing commitment to versatile design solutions. This collection is crafted to transform any space into a serene and cozy retreat, offering both aesthetic beauty and practical sound absorption.
The Acoustic Wood Slat Panels feature a sophisticated 3D fluted design that combines elegance with functionality. These panels are meticulously crafted from natural wood on an acoustic fiber pad, ensuring superior sound absorption without compromising style. Available in shades ranging from warm beige to rich browns, these panels are ideal for spaces like living rooms, conference rooms, and office spaces, serving as both decorative accents and effective sound barriers, seamlessly blending into any interior decor.
Installation is straightforward with screw-to-stud mounting, and each box comes with black screws, making it easy for homeowners and businesses to integrate these panels into their spaces.
Product Variants:
Natural 9.5" x 94.5" Acoustic Wood Slat Panels
In warm beige, these panels are perfect for creating tranquil havens that combine elegance with functionality. The Natural Acoustic Wood Slat Panels seamlessly blend into any interior decor, offering a stylish solution for both residential and commercial environments.
Tawny 9.5" x 94.5" Acoustic Wood Slat Panels
In medium brown, these panels are designed to elevate the ambiance of any space. The Tawny Acoustic Wood Slat Panels are an ideal choice for those looking to balance visual appeal with acoustic excellence.
Umber 9.5" x 94.5" Acoustic Wood Slat Panels
In dark brown, these panels provide a sophisticated option for creating tranquil retreats within various settings. The Umber Acoustic Wood Slat Panels are perfect for those seeking a stylish and effective acoustic solution.
"The Acoustic Wood Slat Collection is a significant step in our journey to provide versatile design solutions for our customers. By adding these panels to our lineup, we're offering even more ways to transform spaces into places of comfort and serenity. I'm excited to see how this collection will inspire creative interior designs that combine beauty with acoustic functionality," said Anand Palasamudram, Senior Merchant at MSI.
To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.
About M S International Inc. (MSI) Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.
Media Contact
Jessica Davis, MS International, 470-312-4953, [email protected], https://www.msisurfaces.com/
SOURCE MS International
