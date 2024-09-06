MSI Introduces the Acoustic Wood Slat Collection: Elevate Your Space with Style and Serenity

I'm excited to see how this collection will inspire creative interior designs that combine beauty with acoustic functionality. Post this

Installation is straightforward with screw-to-stud mounting, and each box comes with black screws, making it easy for homeowners and businesses to integrate these panels into their spaces.

Product Variants:

Natural 9.5" x 94.5" Acoustic Wood Slat Panels

In warm beige, these panels are perfect for creating tranquil havens that combine elegance with functionality. The Natural Acoustic Wood Slat Panels seamlessly blend into any interior decor, offering a stylish solution for both residential and commercial environments.

Tawny 9.5" x 94.5" Acoustic Wood Slat Panels

In medium brown, these panels are designed to elevate the ambiance of any space. The Tawny Acoustic Wood Slat Panels are an ideal choice for those looking to balance visual appeal with acoustic excellence.

Umber 9.5" x 94.5" Acoustic Wood Slat Panels

In dark brown, these panels provide a sophisticated option for creating tranquil retreats within various settings. The Umber Acoustic Wood Slat Panels are perfect for those seeking a stylish and effective acoustic solution.

"The Acoustic Wood Slat Collection is a significant step in our journey to provide versatile design solutions for our customers. By adding these panels to our lineup, we're offering even more ways to transform spaces into places of comfort and serenity. I'm excited to see how this collection will inspire creative interior designs that combine beauty with acoustic functionality," said Anand Palasamudram, Senior Merchant at MSI.

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.

About M S International Inc. (MSI) Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

Media Contact

Jessica Davis, MS International, 470-312-4953, [email protected], https://www.msisurfaces.com/

SOURCE MS International