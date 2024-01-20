MSI is Gearing Up to Present Its Latest Products at TISE 2024 in Las Vegas

With a diverse range of on-trend products launching this year, we are delighted to unveil our most innovative product assortment in the market. Post this

Jessica Davis, Director of Marketing, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, "With a diverse range of on-trend products launching this year, we are delighted to unveil our most innovative product assortment in the market."

This year's event will showcase a wide array of products from MSI's latest and highly sought-after assortment. Among the highlights are two new luxury vinyl flooring collections – Laurel™ and Laurel Reserve™, along with fresh colors introduced in the W™ line of engineered wood. The exhibition will also feature new porcelain and ceramic tiles, including Brighton, 2X18 Brickstone, Stella, UrbanSlat, Zaria and more. Additionally, attendees can explore newer mosaics within existing collections such as Angora, Arabescato Venato, Athena Gold, Bianco Dolomite, Azula, Capri Blue, and Domino.

Furthermore, the event will unveil new hardscaping materials, including two vibrant turf colors – Meadow Green Pet Turf and Summer Gold. Attendees can also discover new Terrado® Manufactured Stone Veneer colors, the all-new XL Rockmount Stacked Stone Collection, and additions to the Q™ Premium Natural Quartz lineup, featuring the House of Laza, Q+ Collection, and more from the domestically produced Q Studio Collection. This comprehensive display underscores MSI's commitment to innovation and staying at the forefront of design trends.

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with these products firsthand, gaining insights into the craftsmanship and quality that define MSI's offerings. The diverse range of materials and collections on exhibit reflects MSI's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for various design preferences and project requirements.

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 45 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

Media Contact

Jessica Davis, MS International, 470-312-4953, [email protected], https://www.msisurfaces.com/

SOURCE MS International