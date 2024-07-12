MSI is honored to be recognized as one of 60 best companies to sell for in 2024

We are honored to be recognized as one of the best companies to sell in 2024. This award is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work. Our commitment to innovation, customer service, and employee satisfaction sets us apart, said Raj Shah, Co-CEO of MSI. Post this

Organizations were selected through extensive data across four key areas to determine the top 60:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Commitment to fostering Diversity and Inclusion

AI incorporation into improving sales processes

Since MSI's founding in 1975, the organization has grown to over $2.5 billion in annual revenues, with more than 3,500 employees worldwide. Looking ahead, our goal is simple: to contribute to a world where anyone can afford to create a beautiful space to live, work, and play.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best companies to sell in 2024. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and we couldn't be more proud of what we've accomplished together. Our commitment to innovation, customer service, and employee satisfaction has allowed us to stand out in the marketplace, and we look forward to continuing to raise the bar in the years to come," said Raj Shah, Co-CEO of MSI.

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.

To view available opportunities with MSI and to join this high-growth team, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/careers/

About M S International Inc.(MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference (https://www.sales30conf.com), which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit http://www.sellingpower.com.

