MSI Is Ready to Highlight Its Newest Products at Coverings in Atlanta

This year's exhibition will display a diverse range of products from MSI's latest trending surface materials and highly coveted collections. Standout features include the debut of two new luxury vinyl flooring collections – Laurel™ and Laurel Reserve™, along with fresh color options added to the W™ line of engineered wood. The exhibit will also spotlight new porcelain and ceramic tiles, including elongated 2" x 18" Brickstone, Brighton, Stella, UrbanSlat, Zaria, and more. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to explore newly introduced mosaics within existing collections such as Angora, Arabescato Venato, Athena Gold, Bianco Dolomite, Azula, Capri Blue, and Domino.

Moreover, the event will introduce new hardscaping materials, among them two striking turf hues – Meadow Green Pet Turf and Summer Gold. Attendees will also have the chance to explore fresh colors in the Terrado® Manufactured Stone Veneer range, the debut of the XL Rockmount Stacked Stone Collection, and expansions to the Q™ Premium Natural Quartz lineup, including selections from the House of Laza, Q+ Collection, and other offerings from the domestically produced Q Studio Collection. This extensive showcase underscores MSI's dedication to innovation and keeping a leading position in design trends.

Jessica Davis, Director of Marketing, expressed, "We are excited to share the latest groundbreaking, on-trend products from MSI at the Coverings show in Atlanta."

Attendees will be able to interact directly with these products, gaining firsthand insights into the craftsmanship and quality that characterize MSI's offerings. The broad array of materials and collections showcased underscores MSI's commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored to diverse design preferences and project needs.

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 45 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

Media Contact

Jessica Davis, MS International, 470-312-4953, [email protected], https://www.msisurfaces.com/

SOURCE M S International