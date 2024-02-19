MSI Is Ready to Showcase Its Latest Products And Trends at KBIS 2024 in Las Vegas

We're thrilled to introduce our latest innovative products, showcasing a diverse range of trending warm tones – perfect to brighten any kitchen or bath. Post this

At Booth #N3239, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with industry experts and explore MSI's diverse offerings firsthand.

The event will feature the unveiling of the new Q™ Premium Natural Quartz lineup, which includes the House of Laza, Q+ Collection, and offerings from the domestically produced Q Studio Collection. This comprehensive display underscores MSI's dedication to innovation and staying at the forefront of design trends.

Other notable highlights include two new luxury vinyl flooring collections—Laurel™ and Laurel Reserve™—as well as fresh colors introduced in the W™ line of engineered wood. Attendees will also discover MSI's newest large format porcelain collections such as Brighton, Cordova, and Malahari, as well as discover new mosaics within existing collections.

Jessica Davis, Marketing Director, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We're thrilled to introduce our latest innovative products, showcasing a diverse range of trending warm tones – perfect to brighten any kitchen or bath."

Attendees will gain valuable insights into the craftsmanship and quality that define MSI's offerings while experiencing the breadth of materials and collections on display. This reflects MSI's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for various design preferences and project requirements.

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 45 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

Media Contact

Jessica Davis, MS International, 470-312-4953, [email protected], https://www.msisurfaces.com/

SOURCE MS International