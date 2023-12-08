MSI Las Vegas Marks the Introduction of Its New Showroom with a Spectacular Grand Opening Celebration

By establishing our new showroom and distribution center in Las Vegas, we have substantially enhanced our capacity to cater to the needs of customers in the community. Post this

With a 10,000 square-foot showroom, MSI Las Vegas is home to the largest countertop and flooring facility in the area. This well-lit climate-controlled showroom features a full range of products from wall and backsplash tile to decorative mosaics and hardscaping products like pavers and artificial turf. With the space for housing 10,000 slabs, the warehouse features hundreds of colors of quartz, quartzite, marble, granite, and other natural stone materials and countertops for any type of remodel or construction project. MSI's featured brands include Everlife® Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Flooring, Porcelain tile, W™ Luxury Genuine Hardwood, Arterra® Porcelain Pavers, Q™ Premium Natural Quartz, and much more.

"By establishing our new showroom and distribution center in Las Vegas, we have substantially enhanced our capacity to cater to the needs of customers in the community, stated Raj Shah, Co-Chief Executive Officer of MSI. "Supported by a team of dedicated local professionals, inventory, and an advanced showroom, we are assured of delivering an extensive range of hard surface products, unmatched customer service, and the most robust distribution capabilities in the region.

The Las Vegas showroom is open six days a week, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday - Friday, and between, 9:00 am and 1:00 pm, on Saturday. Walk-ins from both consumers and trade professionals are welcome.

The opening of this new location will create more jobs for the local community. To learn more about open career opportunities, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/careers/.

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 45 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

