MSI Launches Brighton: A Stunning Porcelain Tile With the Aesthetic of Marble

As design trends progress, the Brighton Collection embraces the harmonious blend of cool and warm tones, providing a versatile palette for design enthusiasts. Post this

"As design trends progress, the Brighton Collection embraces the harmonious blend of cool and warm tones, providing a versatile palette for design enthusiasts," stated Emily Holle, MSI's Director of Trend & Design. "Brighton Gold, especially, arrives at an opportune time as we observe a renewed interest in warm gold and blonde hues within home interiors, aligning perfectly with the Sunlit Serenity trend."

The collection also includes a grey version, providing options to suit diverse design preferences.

Brighton Gold: Boasting a mesmerizing marble-inspired design, it is adorned with radiant gold veins that gracefully dance across a textured backdrop of creamy white and grey.

Brighton Grey: Presenting a captivating marble-inspired design, embellished with exquisite grey veins that gracefully meander across a textured canvas of creamy white and subtle grey hues.

Available in various sizes, including 12" x 24", 24" x 24", and 24" x 48", as well as an enchanting 2" x 2" hexagon mosaic, the Brighton Collection unlocks endless design possibilities. Whether enhancing a residential or commercial space, these tiles promise to elevate projects with their enduring grace and refined sophistication.

Discover the Brighton Collection and transform your space with timeless allure and elegance.

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.

About M S International Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 45 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

Media Contact

Jessica Davis, MS International, 470-312-4953, Jessica.D@msisurfaces.com, https://www.msisurfaces.com/

SOURCE M S International