MSI Oklahoma City Commemorates the Unveiling Of Its New Showroom with a Grand Opening Celebration

MSI's latest showroom boasts dedicated, well-lit, and climate-controlled areas designed to inspire trade professionals and consumers alike, enabling them to make informed product and design choices. It will also include an interactive outdoor area and slab gallery, providing customers with a comprehensive experience as they embark on their next construction or remodeling project.

"Our showroom features an outdoor display area with our turf and putting green that customers can play on," stated Chance Hill, Branch Leader for MSI Oklahoma City. "We also have an extensive slab viewing area featuring many different quartzite slabs."

MSI Oklahoma City proudly presents a wide range of products to suit diverse customer preferences, encompassing lifestyles, trends, and budgets. In the slab gallery, it also features natural stone and the popular Q™ Premium Natural Quartz. The showroom and outdoor atrium area also display MSI's best-sellers like Everlife® Luxury Vinyl Flooring and Arterra® Porcelain Pavers.

Given MSI's extensive product range, the space has been designed as a valuable resource for various business sectors, including residential remodeling, new home construction, multifamily projects, and commercial ventures.

Raj Shah, Co-Chief Executive Officer of MSI, commented, "With our new showroom and distribution center, we have significantly bolstered our ability to serve our customers in the Oklahoma City area. Equipped with a dedicated team of local professionals, local inventory, and a state-of-the-art showroom, we are confident that we can provide the widest selection of hard surface products, unparalleled customer service, and the most robust distribution capabilities in the region."

The OKC showroom is open six days a week, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday - Friday and between, 9:00 am and 1:00 pm, on Saturday. Walk-ins from both consumers and trade professionals are welcome.

The opening of this new location will create more jobs for the local community. To learn more about open career opportunities, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/careers/.

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 45 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

Media Contact

Jessica Davis, MS International, 470-312-4953, [email protected], https://www.msisurfaces.com/

SOURCE MS International