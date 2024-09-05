MSI Secures Three Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards for Another Year!

We dedicate ourselves to communicating our Core Values, Purpose, Vision, and Mission to every team member, and it's truly humbling to be recognized for our innovation, leadership, and commitment to supporting the lives and livelihoods of our MSI family. Post this

Purpose & Values

The Top Workplaces for Purpose & Values award honors organizations that effectively convey their mission and embed these aspirations into their company culture.

Leadership

The Top Workplaces for Leadership award recognizes leaders who instill confidence in employees and guide the company's direction. These leaders actively listen to employee concerns and incorporate their feedback into decision-making.

Innovation

The Top Workplaces for Innovation award highlights organizations that foster a culture of creativity, where new ideas are actively encouraged. This environment supports employees in reaching their full potential and enhances overall performance.

"We're thrilled to receive three more Culture Excellence Awards again this year," said Chris Courneen, MSI's Vice President of HR. "We dedicate ourselves to communicating our Core Values, Purpose, Vision, and Mission to every team member, and it's truly humbling to be recognized for our innovation, leadership, and commitment to supporting the lives and livelihoods of our MSI family."

To view available opportunities with MSI and join our high-growth team, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/careers/.

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

Media Contact

Jessica Davis, M S International, 470-312-4953, [email protected], https://www.msisurfaces.com

SOURCE M S International