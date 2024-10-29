MSI Unveils Exotika: Elevate Your Space with Large-Format Porcelain Tiles Inspired by Natural Stone

"The Exotika Porcelain Tile Collection brings an array of bold, organic designs to MSI," said Paulo Pereira, Vice President at MSI. "Each color is unique and will elevate floors and walls in a variety of spaces with their striking patterns." Post this

The Alura Tile creates a powerful visual impact with its intricate layers of soothing beige tones and beautifully striking veins. With a polished finish that radiates sophistication, this tile effortlessly balances aesthetic allure with practicality, infusing spaces with timeless elegance.

The Biotite Tile soothes any room with light blue, white, and rustic gold tones that flow together with soft veining, reminiscent of waves gently meeting the shore. Its polished finish helps this gleaming surface bring a touch of elegance to any interior.

The Lux Iceberg White Porcelain Tile reflects the captivating beauty of Turkish marble with its pristine white backdrop, accentuated by bold black veins reminiscent of glacial ice formations. This tile comes in two generous dimensions, 24" x 48" and 48" x 48", commanding attention with its grand presence. It transforms any environment with a harmonious blend of beauty and grandeur.

The Nebula Almond Tile radiates refinement with its coffee-toned hues against a creamy white backdrop, its long-blurred veins in perpetual motion resembling the allure of desert dunes. This transforms interiors with its polished finish and infuses any setting with a dynamic energy.

The Oceano Tile enchants with its intricate layers of bold blue, cream, and taupe shades, accentuated by pronounced veining. With a polished finish radiating sophistication, this tile effortlessly blends aesthetics with practicality, infusing spaces with timeless elegance.

The Soho Noir Tile mesmerizes with its bold black backdrop, punctuated by striking white veins. This tile exudes modern stylishness with its eye-catching design and polished finish, enriching any space.

The Tourmaline Tile captivates with deep, dramatic layers of dark blue, white, and black hues, intertwined with bold veining that echoes the power of stormy ocean waves. This tile adds a timeless touch to any design with its sophisticated polish finish.

The Verde Vivo Tile brings a breathtaking aesthetic to any space with its ornate layers of green, tan, and copper tones, highlighted by bold veining. With a polished finish, this tile promises enduring elegance and impeccable quality for any interior design endeavor.

The Violetta Tile enchants with its white backdrop adorned by striking deep purple veining crackling across its surface. Its polished finish helps this tile exude sophistication, imparting spaces with enduring elegance.

"The Exotika Porcelain Tile Collection brings an array of bold, organic designs to MSI," said Paulo Pereira, Vice President at MSI. "Each color is unique and will elevate floors and walls in a variety of spaces with their striking patterns."

