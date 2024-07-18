MSIG USA Appoints Claudette Monsier to Lead Delegated Business

"Monsier's leadership will further enhance our delegated business operations and deliver exceptional value to our partners and clients while driving innovation and strategic initiatives that align with our long-term vision for growth in the U.S. market," said McKenna, CEO of MSIG USA. Post this

Monsier brings over three decades of industry experience to MSIG USA, having held senior positions at Everest Insurance and Arch Insurance Group, including managing their delegated portfolio in the U.S. Most recently, she served as primary U.S. casualty divisional CUO at Everest Insurance. Her background also includes casualty leadership positions at Marsh USA, Kemper Casualty Company, and CIGNA.

Peter McKenna added, "Monsier's leadership will further enhance our delegated business operations and deliver exceptional value to our partners and clients while driving innovation and strategic initiatives that align with our long-term vision for growth in the U.S. market."

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to insurance subsidiaries and their managers under MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), which are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., and MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc, managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. and MSIG Insurance Services, Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 40+ countries and regions. MSIGH utilizes that heritage to bring the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address unique risks businesses face in today's market. Our nationwide network of over 500 professionals enables us to provide responsive and personalized service for our clients. The US-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

