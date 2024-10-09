MSIG USA Appoints New Regional Leaders to Spearhead National Distribution Expansion

"Maura Sellers and Michael Singerman bring the leadership and experience that align perfectly with our strategy to strengthen partnerships, enhance market presence, and position MSIG USA as the go-to partner for brokers and our clients," said Joseph Fitzpatrick, MSIG USA's head of distribution. Post this

Michael Singerman, previously vice president and underwriting manager for the west zone on MSIG USA's property team, has been promoted to west distribution leader. With more than a decade of experience in underwriting and leadership, Singerman has held key roles at Axis Capital, Chubb, and Zurich Financial Services prior to joining MSIG USA, where he developed a proven track record in strategic property underwriting. His deep industry knowledge and leadership skills make him an excellent fit for driving MSIG USA's growth in the West.

"We are excited to welcome Maura Sellers and Michael Singerman to their new roles within MSIG USA's distribution team," said Joseph Fitzpatrick, MSIG USA's head of distribution. "Their leadership and experience align perfectly with our strategy to strengthen partnerships, enhance market presence, and position MSIG USA as the go-to partner for our clients and brokers. They bring the right mix of strategic insight and hands-on expertise that will help us continue to build momentum and achieve our long-term growth objectives."

As part of MSIG USA's long-term vision of becoming a data-driven market leader in specialty insurance, Sellers and Singerman will play key roles in optimizing the company's distribution network. Their leadership is expected to enhance the company's ability to form and maintain strategic partnerships, bolster market visibility, and drive sustainable, profitable growth.

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA refers to certain US underwriting and service subsidiaries of MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH") and their manager Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, and a global reach that spans 40+ countries and regions. With Class 15, A+ ratings, MSIG USA utilizes the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address unique risks businesses face in today's market. Our nationwide network of over 500 professionals enables us to provide responsive and personalized service for our clients. The US-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

