MSIG USA Enhances Political Risk and Credit Team with Key Industry Leaders in the U.S.

Riordan brings a wealth of experience to MSIG USA, having served as Global Head of Political Risk & Credit at Vantage for over three years. Prior to his tenure at Vantage, Riordan was President of Political Risk, Credit & Bond at AXA and its specialty division, XL Caitlin, for over five years. His extensive career also includes 18 years at Zurich, where he led the political risk and Credit portfolio.

Abizaid joins MSIG USA with a rich background in underwriting and managing political risk and Credit insurance. Previously serving as Senior Vice President at Vantage, Abizaid has over 15 years of experience in the industry, including significant roles at AXA and Zurich. His expertise in developing tailored insurance solutions for complex risks will be instrumental in enhancing MSIG USA's offerings.

Gomez, formerly Vice President at Vantage, brings a unique perspective with his extensive experience in both political risk and Credit underwriting. Gomez has a proven track record of successfully managing large portfolios and driving innovation in insurance products. His analytical skills and market insights will be key assets to the MSIG USA team.

McKenna added, "With this team, we are significantly enhancing our underwriting capabilities in the political risk and Credit space within the U.S. brokered market. Their extensive backgrounds and proven success in the industry will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our product offerings and deliver exceptional value to our clients. Our focus remains on building a world-class team that drives innovation and provides the best possible coverage solutions to meet the diverse needs of the market."

