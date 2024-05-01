MSIG USA Strengthens Executive Team to Drive Continued U.S. Market Expansion and Innovation

"These appointments, coupled with the organizational changes we announced earlier this year, underscore MSIG USA's significant commitment to the U.S. market, with increased resources dedicated to helping U.S.-based and multinational companies navigate their most complex risks," said McKenna. Post this

The new executive appointments include:

Brian Botkin, joining as Chief Underwriting Officer, will oversee the company's overarching underwriting strategy. Botkin brings deep experience in underwriting, having spent over thirty years at AIG, most recently as Chief Underwriting Officer, International Financial Lines, spearheading profitable growth in their global financial lines business. Botkin's appointment marks a significant strengthening of MSIG USA's underwriting capabilities.

Joseph Fitzpatrick, appointed Head of Distribution, will focus on developing and enhancing distribution channels across MSIG USA's direct, delegated, and multinational market segments. Fitzpatrick has extensive experience leading distribution teams, including his recent Midwest Region Field Leader role at CNA Insurance. He also spent thirty-three years at AIG, where he was most recently President of the Midwest Zone for AIG's North America General Insurance operations. In this role, he led the strategy, execution, and delivery of General Insurance's core business and service capabilities to its clients, brokers, and agents across a fifteen-state territory. Fitzpatrick's experience uniquely qualifies him to drive growth and outreach strategies for the organization.

Tracey Estes, joining as Head of Casualty Products, will lead the expansion of our casualty insurance portfolio with innovative solutions to grow this area of the business. Estes has significant experience in casualty lines, most recently as Head of Large Accounts, Casualty, at Arch Insurance, where she grew their primary, excess, and international casualty portfolio over the last ten years. Before Arch, she led the multinational casualty portfolio at AIG and implemented casualty programs for Fortune 500 clients. Her impressive background positions her to greatly enhance MSIG USA's casualty product offerings.

Jayson Taylor, named Head of Product Innovation, will guide the development of innovative products, including cyber and casualty insurance. He spent the last nine years at Argo Group, where he was Head of Excess Casualty, growing portfolio premium while also improving the overall profitability of the business. Prior to Argo, Taylor spent three years as an actuary at QBE North America. His deep actuarial expertise will be instrumental in refreshing the product lineup for market leadership.

Hironori Morimoto, Senior Executive Officer, Head of International Business at Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited, Executive Officer at MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., commented, "Our ongoing commitment to the U.S. market is fundamental to our global strategy. The latest strategic appointments at MSIG USA are a clear indication of our dedication to sustaining our growth and success in this key market. We are fully committed to supporting and expanding our U.S. operations, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients with market-leading solutions."

About MSIG USA

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their managers. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., and MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. and MSIG Insurance Services, Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 40+ countries and regions. MSIGH utilizes that heritage to bring the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address unique risks businesses face in today's market. Our nationwide network of over 500 professionals enables us to provide responsive and personalized service for our clients. The US-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Marino, MSIG USA, 1 5082723084, [email protected], msigusa.com

SOURCE MSIG USA