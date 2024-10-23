MSN Healthcare Solutions Expands Reasint's AI-Driven Coding Platform, ARNI, to 160+ Radiology Groups Across the U.S.

MSN Healthcare Solutions (MSN), a leading revenue cycle management company, continues to combine human expertise with cutting-edge technology to further enhance coding accuracy and efficiency for client radiology practices.
COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MSN Healthcare Solutions (MSN), a leading revenue cycle management company, announces the expansion of the innovative Automated Reasoning via Natural Intelligence (ARNI) medical coding technology from Reasint Technologies, a Leawood, Kansas company, after the two organizations partnered in the development and extensive testing of the technology. This partnership underscores the company's dedication to blending human insight with the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance coding accuracy, effectiveness, and compliance and supports MSN's mission to deliver exceptional service. MSN serves over 160 radiology groups nationwide.
MSN's philosophy is to achieve the best possible results for their clients through a careful balance of people and technology. "We believe in leveraging advanced technology as a complement to the judgment and expertise only humans can provide," said Jim Trotter, MSN's Chief Operating Officer. The decision to adopt ARNI reflects MSN's position that technology must empower—not replace—the invaluable role of experienced professionals in the coding process. This aligns closely with Reasint's belief that the future of medical coding lies in a balance between AI and human intelligence.
"We're already well underway integrating ARNI into our operations," said Trotter. "MSN prides itself on being a leader in customer service through the right blend of human expertise and technology. ARNI adds another layer of innovation, ensuring our clients continue to receive highly accurate and compliant coding while our experienced coding team retains control over any nuances requiring human insight."
ARNI is designed to optimize workflows, reduce human error, and ensure compliance with rapidly evolving healthcare regulations—three key areas of importance for MSN's growing clientele. By integrating ARNI, MSN enhances its services while maintaining its signature human touch, significantly reinforcing that AI and people working together can drive better outcomes.
"MSN's decision to implement ARNI is a testament to their forward-thinking approach," said Jim Morgan, Co-Founder and President of Reasint. "ARNI is designed to assist— not replace—coders by automating repetitive tasks, increasing throughput, and ensuring
accuracy. Together with MSN, we look forward to setting a new standard in medical coding."
MSN and Reasint share a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. This collaboration marks a new chapter in medical coding for physician specialty groups, offering a future where human expertise is amplified by AI technology to provide the best outcomes for both patients and providers.
About MSN Healthcare Solutions (MSN)
Founded in 1996, MSN Healthcare Solutions (MSN) is one of the country's top revenue cycle management companies, providing industry-leading technology and unmatched customer service to private practice physician groups. With a nationwide client base spanning 190+ organizations, MSN offers comprehensive billing, practice management, business intelligence, and MIPS services tailored to radiology, anesthesiology, and pathology groups. The company is privately held and prides itself on combining generations of expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver optimal client results. For more information about MSN: msnllc.com
About Reasint Technologies
Founded in 2016 by industry veterans in medical coding, revenue cycle management, and enterprise SaaS, Reasint Technologies, a Leawood, Kansas company, is on a mission to revolutionize medical coding technology. Reasint's AI-driven platform, ARNI, empowers healthcare businesses to streamline operations, increase coding accuracy, and improve financial performance, all while supporting human coders in their work. With Reasint, businesses can expect enhanced productivity, cost savings, and a solution that scales with their needs. For more information about Reasint: reasint.com
