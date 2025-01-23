MSTRO™ Secures $1.5 Million in Seed Funding for AI Solution to Spark Human Innovation

"Our mission is simple yet bold: to elevate human potential by merging human intuition with AI's capabilities." Post this

MSTRO is dedicated to empowering visionaries to explore new possibilities, unlock potential, and drive innovation. Focused on transforming bold ideas into impactful realities, MSTRO strives to push boundaries and foster collaboration to shape a better future.

A Vision Rooted in Human Potential

"Our mission is simple yet bold: to elevate human potential by merging human intuition with AI's capabilities," said Yancey Sanford, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation and Research Officer of MSTRO. "This funding brings us one step closer to realizing a world where the impossible becomes the inevitable, driven by the sparks of human ingenuity."

From Spark to Scale: Pioneering a New Era of AI

MSTRO's unique approach transcends conventional AI solutions by forming a symbiotic bond between human intuition and machine intelligence.

With this funding, MSTRO will accelerate product optimization, expand its global reach, and establish strategic partnerships. The company aims to disrupt outdated transactional business models by delivering enterprise-level AI capabilities with a flat cost at scale model pricing, empowering businesses of all sizes to harness the full potential of AI as a tool.

Fueling the Future of Innovation

"This investment isn't just about scaling MSTRO—it's about sparking a movement," said Chris Busch, Co-Founder & CEO. "We're here to inspire visionaries to explore, discover, spark, and create. Together, we'll redefine what's possible in the age of AI."

As MSTRO prepares for its global launch in March 2025, the company invites innovators, creators, and enterprises to join its mission of transforming the future where humans are still rewarded in the evolution of how AI impacts the global workforce.

About MSTRO

MSTRO™ is a next-generation AI platform designed to elevate human potential. By seamlessly unifying data and empowering creativity, MSTRO transforms bold ideas into transformative realities. Driven by a singular vision—that the impossible just needs a spark—MSTRO is redefining human-AI collaboration for a brighter, more connected future.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland.

Media Contact

Chris Busch, MSTRO, 1 (240) 641-7940, [email protected], https://mstro.ai

Yancey Sanford, MSTRO, 1 (240) 641-7940, [email protected], https://mstro.ai

SOURCE MSTRO