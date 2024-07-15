MSUA Announces Roger C. Lanctot as Incoming Association President

"I am looking forward to working with our Board and our members around the globe to extend MSUA's contribution in this era of 5G communications and expanding satellite network solutions in an increasingly mobile and connected world." Roger Lanctot, MSUA Post this

In addition to serving as an advisor to the International Telecommunications Union and multiple start-up companies in the connectivity space, Lanctot is a frequent speaker at industry events, a prolific blogger, and a connectivity thought leader.

"Satellite technology is transforming multiple consumer and commercial markets and the MSUA has a responsibility to educate consumers and the public regarding the lifesaving, life enhancing value propositions being delivered every day by industry partners," says Roger C. Lanctot, Incoming MSUA President and CEO and Founder of Strategia Now Consulting.

"I am looking forward to working with our Board and our members around the globe to extend MSUA's contribution in this era of 5G communications and expanding satellite network solutions in an increasingly mobile and connected world."

"After over 6 years serving as a Board member and Officer of the MSUA, I cannot begin to say how rewarding it has been to support this one-of-a-kind organization that has represented the interests of the millions of satellite solutions users and providers from around the globe for over 32 years. My four years running the annual Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards have been inspiring, challenging, and so much fun. Working with the Board members, officers, volunteers, and members of the MSUA has consistently proven to be an incredible experience. I am excited to pass the baton to the next leader that will take the MSUA into its next phase alongside some of the industry's most respected professionals," says Lisa Dreher, outgoing MSUA President and Managing Director, GuideForce.

MSUA will be participating in Silicon Valley Space Week in Mountain View, California October 21-24, 2024. MSUA members receive a 20% discount on their registration.

Contact [email protected] for member discounts or to schedule a meeting.

To learn how to become an MSUA member, visit msua.org/join.

Media Inquiries | Roger Lanctot | [email protected] | +1 703-860-2005

For more information about MSUA visit https://www.msua.org.

ABOUT MSUA

The Mobile Satellite Users Association is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting satellite mobility innovations and development of the mobile satellite market worldwide. The association fosters the exchange of news, information and ideas among mobile solution providers and users. MSUA sponsors the annual Mobility Satellite Innovation Awards celebrating the top market-proven mobile advancements and collaborates with conference organizers around the world to shape and facilitate conference programming dedicated to mobile market development. We invite you to join MSUA and to take part in our community. Visit msua.org to learn more.

ABOUT GUIDEFORCE

GuideForce helps companies increase sales with growth solutions and creative marketing designed to engage, captivate and move customers to act. We bring a unique perspective that is at the intersection of the information, communications and technology (ICT) and space industries. We work with innovators creating solutions from the bottom of the ocean to outer space. The one thing they all have in common is a need to take highly technical, ground-breaking products and services and make them easy to understand and purchase. To learn more visit guideforce.com. X | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook

Media Contact

Roger Lanctot, Mobile Satellite Users Association, 1 703 860 2005, [email protected], https://www.msua.org/

