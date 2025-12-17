MSUA Launches New & Improved Mobile Satellite Innovation Awards

10 Focused Categories; One Category Per Nominating Organization; Deadline Extended to January 31, 2026
MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA), a global not-for-profit focused on amplifying the voice of the millions of users of satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety, has announced the opening of nominations for its annual 2026 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards. The new, improved Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards are offered in 10 categories and nominating organizations are eligible to nominate in a single category. The deadline for submitting nominations has been extended to January 31, 2026.
Eligible solutions must be mobile satellite technology already available and in use or set to launch commercially within six months. The award winners will be announced at a luncheon, March 24, 2026, during SATELLITE 2026 that will feature a soon-to-be-announced featured keynote.
"The door was opened wide in 2025 for billions of devices to be connected and millions or organizations to be transformed by satellite connectivity," said Roger Lanctot, President of MSUA. "Commercial enterprise, government, military, maritime, and consumer applications have all been touched by the satellite revolution which is poised to next exploit the Moon and beyond."
The 10 new Satellite Mobile Innovation Award categories include:
Aeronautical Mobility Innovation
Government Mobility Innovation
Industrial IoT Mobility Innovation
Land Mobility Innovation
Maritime Mobility Innovation
Space Mobility Innovation
President's Award for Outstanding Innovation
Company to Watch
Mobility User Experience Innovation
Chairman Award for Environmental, Social and Sustainability Impact
Last year's winners included (with previous categorization):
- Company to Watch – Space42
- Aerospace Mobile Innovation – Intelsat (Now SES)
- Consumer Maritime Mobile Innovation – Endeavour Technology
- Government Mobile Innovation – Viasat
- Industrial IoT Mobile Innovation – Iridium
- Land Mobile Innovation – Intelsat (Now SES)
- Maritime Mobile Innovation – Iridium
- Mobile User Experience Innovation – Delta Air Lines (with Hughes)
- On-Orbit Connectivity Innovation – Endeavour Technology
- Outstanding Leadership in Use of a Mobile Solution – Globalsat
- President's Award for Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Response - ST Engineering iDirect
- Software-Defined Network Innovation - Viasat
- Space Sustainability Innovation – Astroscale
First-time Award Winners in 2025 included Space42, Astroscale, and Endeavour Technology. The 2026 panel of judges includes Antonio Franchi, Head of 5G/6G NTN Programme Office, European Space Agency (ESA); Silvano Payne, Founder & CEO, SatNews Publishers; Chris Quilty, Co-CEO and Founder, Quilty Space; Randy Segal, Co-head of Space and Satellite Group, Partner Hogan Lovells; and Zack Hester, Head of U.S. Office, Novaspace.
Winners for the MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards will be announced at the luncheon (12:00 PM to 1:30 PM ET) on March 24, 2025, in Ballroom C at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. during SATELLITE 2026. Attendance is limited for the Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards. Advanced ticket sales and sponsorships are available via the registration form.
Details for the MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards are available at msua.org/awards.
ABOUT MSUA
The Mobile Satellite Users Association is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting the interests of the millions of users of satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety worldwide. The association fosters the exchange of news, information, and ideas among and between users, suppliers of equipment and services, operators of satellite systems, and the various entities affecting the future of the industry. MSUA sponsors the annual Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards, celebrating the top anticipated and market-proven advancements in satellite services, and collaborates with conference organizers around the world to shape and facilitate conference programming dedicated to the users of satellite services. Visit msua.org to learn more.
