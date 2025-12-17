MSUA Launches New & Improved Mobile Satellite Innovation Awards

"The door was opened wide in 2025 for billions of devices to be connected and millions or organizations to be transformed by satellite connectivity," said Roger Lanctot, President of MSUA. Post this

"The door was opened wide in 2025 for billions of devices to be connected and millions or organizations to be transformed by satellite connectivity," said Roger Lanctot, President of MSUA. "Commercial enterprise, government, military, maritime, and consumer applications have all been touched by the satellite revolution which is poised to next exploit the Moon and beyond."

The 10 new Satellite Mobile Innovation Award categories include:

Aeronautical Mobility Innovation

Government Mobility Innovation

Industrial IoT Mobility Innovation

Land Mobility Innovation

Maritime Mobility Innovation

Space Mobility Innovation

President's Award for Outstanding Innovation

Company to Watch

Mobility User Experience Innovation

Chairman Award for Environmental, Social and Sustainability Impact

Last year's winners included (with previous categorization):

Company to Watch – Space42

Aerospace Mobile Innovation – Intelsat (Now SES)

Consumer Maritime Mobile Innovation – Endeavour Technology

Government Mobile Innovation – Viasat

Industrial IoT Mobile Innovation – Iridium

Land Mobile Innovation – Intelsat (Now SES)

Maritime Mobile Innovation – Iridium

Mobile User Experience Innovation – Delta Air Lines (with Hughes)

On-Orbit Connectivity Innovation – Endeavour Technology

Outstanding Leadership in Use of a Mobile Solution – Globalsat

President's Award for Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Response - ST Engineering iDirect

Software-Defined Network Innovation - Viasat

Space Sustainability Innovation – Astroscale

First-time Award Winners in 2025 included Space42, Astroscale, and Endeavour Technology. The 2026 panel of judges includes Antonio Franchi, Head of 5G/6G NTN Programme Office, European Space Agency (ESA); Silvano Payne, Founder & CEO, SatNews Publishers; Chris Quilty, Co-CEO and Founder, Quilty Space; Randy Segal, Co-head of Space and Satellite Group, Partner Hogan Lovells; and Zack Hester, Head of U.S. Office, Novaspace.

Winners for the MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards will be announced at the luncheon (12:00 PM to 1:30 PM ET) on March 24, 2025, in Ballroom C at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. during SATELLITE 2026. Attendance is limited for the Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards. Advanced ticket sales and sponsorships are available via the registration form.

Details for the MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards are available at msua.org/awards.

To apply for MSUA membership, visit msua.org/join.

ABOUT MSUA

The Mobile Satellite Users Association is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting the interests of the millions of users of satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety worldwide. The association fosters the exchange of news, information, and ideas among and between users, suppliers of equipment and services, operators of satellite systems, and the various entities affecting the future of the industry. MSUA sponsors the annual Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards, celebrating the top anticipated and market-proven advancements in satellite services, and collaborates with conference organizers around the world to shape and facilitate conference programming dedicated to the users of satellite services. Visit msua.org to learn more.

