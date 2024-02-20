MSUA Unveils Finalists for 2024 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards and Keynote Speaker

NOAA's Office of Space Commerce Policy Advisor, Christine Joseph, to present "Sustainable Connections for a Mobile World", during annual awards luncheon.
MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA), a global not-for-profit focused on amplifying the voice of the millions of users of satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety, announces the finalists for the 2024 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards. The awards luncheon will feature keynote speaker Christine Joseph who is Policy Advisor to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Office of Space Commerce. The event will be held during the 2024 SATELLITE Conference in Washington, D.C.
"The 2024 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards promises to be the most exciting in the last decade. The 2024 nominations came from around the globe and represent the extraordinary shifts and innovations that are used for mobile connectivity on land, at sea, in the air, and in space. As the commercialization of space continues expansion, there is an increasing focus on sustainability for the long term health and safety of our collective space ecosystem," says Lisa Dreher, President, MSUA.
"Our prominent panel of judges will help select the winners that will be announced during the awards luncheon on March 19, 2024. This year's keynote speaker is NOAA's Office of Space Commerce (OSC) Special Advisor, Christine Joseph. She will share how satellite solutions users and providers can play an important role in the sustainability of our orbital environment that supports crucial mobile connectivity," continues Dreher.
"The OSC is dedicated to providing spaceflight safety, space sustainability, and international coordination. Our Traffic Coordination System for Space (TraCSS) is leveraging commercial space solutions to support space situational awareness (SSA) data and services," says Christine Joseph, Policy Advisor, Office of Space Commerce, NOAA.
"My keynote, "Sustainable Connections for a Mobile World", will share how our global community of satellite services users and providers are playing an essential role in progression of mobile satellite commercialization, availability, sustainability, reliability, and safety. The MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards shed a spotlight on the game-changing initiatives that are supporting this future view. I look forward to recognizing and celebrating this year's awards nominees and recipients," continues Joseph.
2024 MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovations Awards Finalists (in alphabetical order)
- Amazon Kuiper
- Appliot
- AST SpaceMobile
- Eutelsat OneWeb
- Filtronic
- Globalsat Group
- Globalstar
- Integrasys
- Intellian Technologies
- Intelsat
- Iridium Communications, Inc.
- KenCast, Inc.
- Litecoms
- OQ Technology
- Ovzon
- Pathfinder Digital
- Speedcast
- ST Engineering iDirect
- Starlink
- Thuraya Telecommunications, Inc.
- Viasat Government
The 2024 panel of judges includes Natalia Larrea Brito, U.S. Director, Euroconsult; Antonio Franchi, Head of 5G/6G NTN Programme Office, European Space Agency (ESA); Christine Joseph, Special Advisor, NOAA Office of Space Commerce; Silvano Payne, Founder & CEO, SatNews Publishers; and Chris Quilty, Founder, Quilty Space.
Winners for the MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards will be announced at a luncheon (11:45 AM to 1:30 PM East) on March 19, 2024, in room 207B at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. during SATELLITE 2024. Attendance is limited for the Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards. Advanced tickets and sponsorships are available via the registration form – Click here.
Details for the MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards are available at msua.org/awards.
To apply for MSUA membership, visit msua.org/join.
For more information visit https://www.msua.org.
ABOUT MSUA
The Mobile Satellite Users Association is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting the interests of the millions of users of satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety worldwide. The association fosters the exchange of news, information, and ideas among and between users, suppliers of equipment and services, operators of satellite systems, and the various entities affecting the future of the industry. MSUA sponsors the annual Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards, celebrating the top anticipated and market-proven advancements in satellite services, and collaborates with conference organizers around the world to shape and facilitate conference programming dedicated to the users of satellite services. We invite you to join MSUA and to take part in our community. Visit msua.org to learn more.
