MSUA Unveils Finalists for 2024 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards and Keynote Speaker

"Our prominent panel of judges will help select the winners that will be announced during the awards luncheon on March 19, 2024. This year's keynote speaker is NOAA's Office of Space Commerce (OSC) Special Advisor, Christine Joseph. She will share how satellite solutions users and providers can play an important role in the sustainability of our orbital environment that supports crucial mobile connectivity," continues Dreher.

"The OSC is dedicated to providing spaceflight safety, space sustainability, and international coordination. Our Traffic Coordination System for Space (TraCSS) is leveraging commercial space solutions to support space situational awareness (SSA) data and services," says Christine Joseph, Policy Advisor, Office of Space Commerce, NOAA.

"My keynote, "Sustainable Connections for a Mobile World", will share how our global community of satellite services users and providers are playing an essential role in progression of mobile satellite commercialization, availability, sustainability, reliability, and safety. The MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards shed a spotlight on the game-changing initiatives that are supporting this future view. I look forward to recognizing and celebrating this year's awards nominees and recipients," continues Joseph.

2024 MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovations Awards Finalists (in alphabetical order)

Amazon Kuiper

Appliot

AST SpaceMobile

Eutelsat OneWeb

Filtronic

Globalsat Group

Globalstar

Integrasys

Intellian Technologies

Intelsat

Iridium Communications, Inc.

KenCast, Inc.

Litecoms

OQ Technology

Ovzon

Pathfinder Digital

Speedcast

ST Engineering iDirect

Starlink

Thuraya Telecommunications, Inc.

Viasat Government

The 2024 panel of judges includes Natalia Larrea Brito, U.S. Director, Euroconsult; Antonio Franchi, Head of 5G/6G NTN Programme Office, European Space Agency (ESA); Christine Joseph, Special Advisor, NOAA Office of Space Commerce; Silvano Payne, Founder & CEO, SatNews Publishers; and Chris Quilty, Founder, Quilty Space.

Winners for the MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards will be announced at a luncheon (11:45 AM to 1:30 PM East) on March 19, 2024, in room 207B at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. during SATELLITE 2024. Attendance is limited for the Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards. Advanced tickets and sponsorships are available via the registration form – Click here.

Details for the MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards are available at msua.org/awards.

To apply for MSUA membership, visit msua.org/join.

ABOUT MSUA

The Mobile Satellite Users Association is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting the interests of the millions of users of satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety worldwide. The association fosters the exchange of news, information, and ideas among and between users, suppliers of equipment and services, operators of satellite systems, and the various entities affecting the future of the industry. MSUA sponsors the annual Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards, celebrating the top anticipated and market-proven advancements in satellite services, and collaborates with conference organizers around the world to shape and facilitate conference programming dedicated to the users of satellite services. We invite you to join MSUA and to take part in our community. Visit msua.org to learn more.

